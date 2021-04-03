PM Modi greets Mamata in Varanasi with ‘outside’ provocation and asks her how she will react to chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’





Calcutta: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday searched West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after his party (Trinamool Congress) recently said Mamata would run in Varanasi in 2024. Prime Minister Modi, as a rally in Bengal linked to the polls said unlike Didi, the constituency (Varanasi) will not regard Mamata as an outsider. Read also – UP Panchayat 2021 elections: the BJP announces 819 candidates for the first phase “Didi’s party is now saying that she will run in Varanasi in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha. Two things emerge from this statement. First, Didi accepted his defeat in Bengal. True or false? Otherwise, why is she going out. Second, Didi is already looking for a place for herself outside the state, ”Prime Minister Modi said at a campaign rally in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. Also Read – BJP and TMC Engage in War of Words in Video Showing Mamata Shaking Her Leg in Cast | Watch #LOOK | Didi’s party says she will contest from Varanasi, which clarifies two things – that she has accepted her defeat in Bengal and that Didi has started a search for her space outside Bengal: PM Narendra Modi in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas pic.twitter.com/XdqiZNTTUl Also read – “Mishti Doi and the Bengalis are sweet, why do you bring bitterness, Didi?” PM Modi asks Mamata in Hooghly – ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021 “But I want to tell you that my people in Varanasi, Kashi, Uttar Pradesh have such generous hearts that no one will call you foreigners, tourists or tourist gangs,” Prime Minister Modi added. Prime Minister Modi also wondered how the TMC would react to seeing that so many people “ choti ”, “ tilak ”, chanting Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev, referring to the recent controversies that have taken place in the Bengal in the run-up to elections. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, of a campaign rally, asked Mamata Banerjee if she was considering participating from another seat. “Didi, is there any truth to the rumor that you are going to apply from another constituency?” First you went there (Nandigram), and people answered you. If you go elsewhere, the people of Bengal are ready, ”Prime Minister Modi said.







