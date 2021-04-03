WHO Tedros tears off China, obediently

Tedros’ change of stance must be seen against the backdrop of growing condemnation and skepticism about the role and functioning of the WHO during the Covid crisis.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently berated China for failing to release key data on the origins of the novel coronavirus. This was unexpected, as he had behaved like the spokesperson for Chinese President Xi Jinpings since the virus hit the headlines, if not before. So what happened to him? Has he suddenly developed a backbone and moral compass? Does the leopard change its stripes?

The WHO boss recently expressed his displeasure with the way the PRC authorized the investigation into the origins of Covid-19. International experts, sent by the WHO to Wuhan earlier this year to investigate, have almost exonerated China on the matter. It was extremely unlikely that the virus escaped from the Wuhan virology lab, they said. In all likelihood, humans obtained the novel coronavirus from bats via an intermediate animal. The lab was spotlessly clean, the WHO said, forgetting that a year can make all the difference between conditions yesterday and today.

There was nothing surprising about this result, given the WHO’s deference to Beijing. But now even Tedros wants another probe into the origin of the coronavirus. I don’t think this assessment has been thorough enough, he informed all 194 member countries of United Nations health organizations of the Crown Origins report. More data and studies will be needed to reach more solid conclusions.

He went on to say: although the team concluded that a lab leak is (conveniently for the PRC) the least likely hypothesis, it requires further investigation, possibly with additional assignments involving specialist experts, that I am ready to deploy. Of course, after so much time and the inevitable supervision, even Tedros knows that proving the truth is an impossible task.

Tedros’ change of stance must be seen against the backdrop of growing condemnation and skepticism of the role and functioning of the WHO during the Covid crisis. Around the time Tedros performed the somersault, 14 democratic nations, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, South Korea and Slovenia saw a joint statement lashing out at the WHO reports exonerating China.

In the event of a severe outbreak of an unknown pathogen with pandemic potential, a rapid, independent, expert-led and unhindered assessment of the origins is essential to better prepare our populations, public health institutions, industries and our communities. governments to successfully respond to such an epidemic and prevent future pandemics, the joint statement said.

Going forward, there must now be a renewed commitment from WHO and all Member States for access, transparency and speed, he added.

This is what prompted Tedros to investigate further. The tiger does not appear to have changed its stripes.

WHO and PRC should be held accountable for their actions, and some in both cases tried for crimes against humanity. During the last week of December 2019, major Chinese Communist Party bosses were aware of the spread and lethality of the novel coronavirus, but they did not notify other countries. As I wrote earlier, had they announced the high transmissibility of the coronavirus three weeks before, on January 20, the death toll from Covid-19 would have been 95% lower.

It’s not clear why Xi and the CCP wanted to infect the world, but it’s quite obvious that they wanted to and did. Nothing else explains their reluctance to inform the world about the dangerous virus.

WHO has turned out to be a willing accomplice. It made the world believe the problem was not serious. He did not recommend a ban on travel to and from China: Tedros could not anger his masters in Beijing. The United Nations health organ has also failed to warn other governments of the severity of the crisis. In fact, the WHO infamously tweeted on January 14, Preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China.

Tedros has to do a lot of explaining. The man who should have faced the consequences of his acts of omission and commission continues to pontificate on leadership and solidarity at the global and national levels.

This happened because the Fauci-led public health establishment in the United States, intellectuals around the world, Big Tech, the mainstream media, the military industrial complex, and Wall Street have come together and have come together. refused to see the evil designs of Communist China.

It wasn’t until now, when Trump was sidelined, that the eye turned to the WHO. The gaze must result in meaningful action, not just just indignation.

India should have been among the nations defying China and seeking a new WHO. It still can be.

Ravi Shanker Kapoor is a freelance journalist.