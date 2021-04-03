Moeldoko who should have apologized to the president





Jakarta: demand for the stronghold Moeldoko so that officials of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), apologizing to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considered strange. Moeldoko thought it had to be done. “The Moeldoko gang must apologize to the people and the president,” Democratic DPP Strategic Communications Agency chief Herzaky Mahendra Putra said in a written statement on Saturday April 3, 2021. According to him, Moeldoko should apologize to Jokowi for not focusing on performing his duties as Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP). The reason is that Moeldoko is even busy with his personal ambition to win the leadership of the Democratic Party. “If there is any free time, why not use it to help the President more intensely and seriously?” he said. Lily: AHY Democrats give signals to forgive Moeldoko The head of state, Herzaky said, was solving the covid-19 pandemic completely and reviving the economy. However, Moeldoko, as a relative, is even busy with other jobs. He stressed that his party had never accused President Jokowi of being involved in the Democratic controversy. What has been transmitted is that the name of the president has been written. “Please check the digital fingerprint of the statement by Ketum (General Chairman) AHY, Secretary General (General Secretary) of Democrat Teuku Riefky Harsya,” he said. In addition, he urged the Moeldoko camp to ask the community for forgiveness. They are seen as making noise in the public space with lies and slanderous tales. “There is no positive value that can be drawn from the behavior of the Moeldoko gang during these two months. There are no democratic values ​​to emulate,” he said. The Moeldoko camp spokesman said SBY and AHY should apologize to the KSP and the president. AHY-SBY is considered to have brought negative charges against both of them. “As servants of the faith, and before the fasting month of Ramadan, we hope that SBY and AHY would like to apologize to President Jokowi, the government and Mr. Moeldoko,” the camp spokesman said. Moeldoko, Muhammad Rahmad, Friday April 2, 2021.. (OGI)







