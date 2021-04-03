Bilawal calls on opposition to unite, says Imran Khan benefiting from lack of unity





ANI | Update: April 03, 2021 10:31 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan benefits from the lack of unity within the opposition, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday called on opposition parties to put aside minor issues and focus on the opposition. At a press conference in Khairpur, Bilawal said it was the “good luck” of the government and Imran Khan that the opposition did not bring forward a no-confidence motion against after the government was defeated in the elections for the Senate seat in Islamabad, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. In the Senate Speaker’s election last month, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadiq Sanjrani won 48 votes while his opponent and Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani received 42 votes while his seven votes were rejected. “We have to keep our little and little problems aside [and] should focus on opposition to government. It was the PPP effort from day one and I think all the opposition should focus on this puppet government, “Bilawal said.” Unfortunately, from the Senate elections until now, only the PPP has opposed the government and the rest of the country. our friends in the opposition, they oppose the opposition (PPP), ”Bilawal said, adding that only Prime Minister Imran Khan benefited from this lack of unity in the opposition and that was the failure of the opposition that he could not denounce. Imran Khan’s effort to wrest independence from the state bank, ”he said.

It comes after an alliance of Pakistani opposition parties, also known as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), suffered a major split, just six months after it was founded to fight the “selected” government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. , led by the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has decided to separate from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) and form a new alliance of five parties opposition with 27 members in These five parties are the PML-N, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), the National Party (NP) and the National Party of Balochistan (BNP-Mengal). The PDM also decided to notify the PPP and the ANP for not attending the alliance meeting on Friday and violating its decision. The alliance was founded in September 2020. Within six months, the alliance had held more than 15 public rallies, The decision to split was taken at a meeting of senators from five opposition parties, minus the PPP and the ANP, according to a statement from the Pakistani Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N). (ANI)

