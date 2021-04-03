Trace the conference department of the President of the Republic of Indonesia from Soekarno to Joko Widodo

Grahanusantara.co.id, Jakarta – As a leader, let alone president, all actions and efforts undertaken must be an example to all his people. For college majors, you don’t have to choose a program of study such as politics, law, or government to become president.

Indonesian presidents are also graduates of several majors. Here are the majors taken by the Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) during their university days:

1. Soekarno

Who doesn’t know Ir. Soekarno? The first president of Indonesia graduated from high school at HBS (Hoogere Burgerschool) Surabaya on June 10, 1921. After graduating, he continued his studies at Technische Hoogeschool te Bandoeng college which is now better known as Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB).

President Soekarno took the Waterbowkunde (Water Structure) course, which in its development turned out to be more interested in becoming an architect of public buildings. He graduated on May 25, 1926 and July 3, 1926 with eight other engineers.

2. Soeharto

After graduating from junior high, President Soeharto actually wanted to continue his education at a higher level. However, this did not happen due to economic constraints. Until 1942, he saw the announcement of the admission of members of the Koninklijk Nederlands Indisce Leger (KNIL) or of the Royal Dutch Army. Soeharto also registered and was accepted into the military. But unfortunately he only served seven days with the rank of sergeant because the Dutch had traveled to Japan.

3. BJ Habibie

This president who is known for his intelligence chose mechanical engineering at the ITB Faculty of Engineering for undergraduate courses in 1954. A year later, in 1955-1965, to be precise, this person who served as the third president from Indonesia continued his studies in aeronautics and astronautics (aeronautical engineering) by choosing a specialization in Aircraft construction at Rhein Westfalen (RWTF) Aachen, West Germany. Habibie received the title of Diplom Ingenieur in 1960 and Doctor Ingenieur in 1965 with the best predicate, Summa Cum Laude.

4. Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur)

The President of Indonesia, colloquially known as Gus Dur, received a scholarship from the Ministry of Religion to study at Al Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, majoring in Islamic studies in 1963. In the book Biography of Gus Tough, this fourth president is known to have really enjoyed his student life in Egypt. Gus Dur was also actively involved in the Indonesian Student Association and became a journalist for the association’s magazine.

5. Megawati Soekarnoputri

Megawati Soekarnoputri continued her studies at the Faculty of Agriculture, University Padjadjaran, Bandung. However, his period of study lasted only one year from 1965 to 1967, due to the unfavorable political conditions at that time. When the situation began to improve, the only female president in Indonesia returned to continue her studies at the Faculty of Psychology at the University of Indonesia. Again, unfortunately Megawati did not complete his studies because in 1970 his father, President Soekarno, passed away.

6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY)

Besides Suharto, SBY is also a graduate president of the military. SBY was educated at the Academy of Indonesian Armed Forces (Akabri) in 1973. After that, he also continued his studies in American Language Course in Texas, USA. In America, SBY also studied in the Airbone and Ranger course, at Fort Benning and the Advanced Infantry Officer Course from 1982 to 1983. In fact, he also took the Anti-Tank Weapons Course in Belgium and Germany in 1984, you know.

7. Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Jokowi, the President of Indonesia who is still in office until now, continued his studies at the Department of Forestry, Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) in Yogyakarta. He also obtained a Bachelor of Forestry Science in 1985 after writing a thesis titled The Study of Plywood Consumption Patterns in End Use at the Municipality of Surakarta. During his study, Pak Jokowi was also an active member of the nature-loving student Silvagama.

University majors don’t always determine a person’s future career. The most important thing is the intention and the effort to pursue goals, and never tire of continuing to learn and seek experiences.