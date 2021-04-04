Iran nuclear deal takes “healthy step forward” as Joe Biden reopens talks and snubs Donald | World | News





Newly-elected US President Joe Biden and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani have said they will attempt new negotiations through intermediaries to reinvigorate the stalled nuclear deal. Former US President Trump walked away from the deal during his tenure. Details of the deal have forced Iran to tighten restrictions on its nuclear programs.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “The past few days are still early days and we don’t anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be some tough talks ahead.

“But we think it’s a healthy step forward.”

In 2018, Mr. Trump backed out of the deal and reimposed tough new sanctions on Iran.

In 2019, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called it “poison” to work with the United States to negotiate the deal.

He said, “We are not looking for war, and neither are they.

“They know it’s not in their best interests.”

Iran then violated some of the details of the original agreement in retaliation.

However, Biden has now said he will join the deal in which Iran agreed to dismantle much of its nuclear program.

This means Iran must open up its nuclear facilities to further international inspections.

The benefit of cooperation for Iran will be the easing of sanctions.

Talks between the United States and Iran will take place in Vienna next week, as the two sides attempt to restart negotiations.

These talks will begin in Austria on April 6.

The United States has said it will review what steps Iran will take to revert to compliance with the restrictions in the nuclear deal.

Mr. Price, the spokesperson for the US State Department, said: “We do not currently anticipate that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process.

“Although the United States remains open to them.”

The Iran nuclear deal, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is a framework to ensure that Iran does not develop functional nuclear weapons.

However, on January 5, 2020, after the Baghdad airport airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Iran said it would not abide by the restrictions of the agreement.

But now, under a new US administration, hope is renewed that both sides will return to the negotiating table.

The countries participating in the negotiations of the agreement are China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

