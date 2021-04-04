Boris Johnson texted Mistress Jennifer Arcuri “ B ***** KS, I’m your No1 Support ”

Boris Johnson told his mistress he was her No.1 supporter in an incredible text after claiming that David Cameron and George Osborne supported her.

In a post a month before gaining access to a Johnson-led trade mission, Jennifer Arcuri berated him for not attending a tech event she was involved in.

She texted her then-lover saying: Osborne is giving me a building. PM confirms my event … And you?

And you? You are ignoring me [again]. And blow me up for the 8.

Johnson replied: Bollocks. I have been your number one supporter and have been for years.

The messages were dated October 9, 2015 when Mr Cameron was Prime Minister and Mr Osborne was Chancellor.



Earlier in August, Jennifer had promised to make it worth it if Boris was present as mayor of London.

The latest revelations will put him under increasing pressure to testify in person as part of a formal investigation into the conduct.

The companies headed by Jennifer, 36, received 126,000 public dollars and she had access to three trade missions.

The Greater London Authority’s investigation will examine whether it received preferential treatment, whether Prime Minister Boris should have declared an interest and whether he violated Nolan’s principles, which require officials to behave with honesty and integrity.

In a world-exclusive interview with the Mirror, Jennifer opened up about a four-year affair with Boris, from 2012 to 2016.

She says they first slept together hours before he now sat between now ex-wife Marina Wheeler and Princess Anne at the opening of the 2012 Paralympic Games, which they had sex on a couch in her family home and he described a racy image she sent him as sufficient. have a bishop pierced in a stained-glass window.



Johnson, 56, has spoken at four events hosted by Jennifer. The recently revealed texts appear to relate to events hosted by Tech London Advocates, a network of tech experts with which Jennifer was closely involved.

The messages show that she previously asked Johnson to speak at an event, but did not commit to a date.

On August 4, 2015, she said: Please check the dates of October 8 or November 4; anytime between 5pm and 8pm: Tech London Advocates will be a big press event, all tech whos who. Please check if you can come and give us a Go LDN technical talk ;-). Please come !!! This is your last time as mayor !!!!

She added: PS. I promise it’s worth it. PPS. Nice to see you last night x.

Johnson replied that day: you will check xx on a great form.

Despite her subsequent texts on Mr. Cameron and Mr. Osborne, it’s unclear what support, if any, Jennifer received from them. Today’s revelations come a day after further humiliation for the Prime Minister. Sir Alan Duncan, Boris’ deputy when he was foreign minister, yesterday let a damning new brief tear up. He described Johnson as having a deceptive faux-romantic passion, adding: He’s a clown, an embarrassing buffoon, an international stain on our reputation.



And just days ago, it was reported that the Conservative Party had authorized payments of more than 10,000 to the Prime Minister’s lawyers as part of an investigation into his links to Jennifer. The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which oversees the mayor’s office, cleared the prime minister of potential criminal acts last May.

But Watchdog CEO Michael Lockwood said at the time: While there is no evidence that Mr Johnson influenced the payment of sponsorship funds or participation in trade missions, he There was evidence to suggest that officers make decisions about sponsorship funds and attending trade missions was a close relationship between Mr Johnson and Ms Arcuri, which influenced their decision-making.

Jennifer was granted permission to accompany a trade delegation to Israel with Johnson in November 2015, a month after the text was spewed out and though her companies did not qualify for the trip. During the mission, messages show Johnson tried to meet her, then desperately asked her to send an intimate photo.

Jennifer also said Johnson tried to get her to go to his home at the Lexington Hotel on a previous business trip to New York City, but advisers thwarted his plans.





American Jennifer also recalled that Johnson confided in her his dream of becoming prime minister and nominated her rivals for the post.

She said: I remember when I asked her: Do you really want to be prime minister? He said, I’m a very competitive person, you know Jennifer. I said yes, but look at your competition – George Osborne and Theresa May. He said: Yes, that would be just awful. I said: Can you imagine that the choices were between them and you? You have to be better, you just have to be better than them. He said, of course.

Last week, the Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton insisted he was following Nolan’s principles on public life.

Deputy Labor leader Angela Rayner said it was vital he demonstrated he was acting with complete probity. In a letter to No10, she wrote: People deserve to know that taxpayer dollars are spent with honesty and integrity based on what you know, not who you know.

Jennifer cooled off her relationship with Johnson in 2016 and by the end of the year she had fallen pregnant with current husband Matthew Hickey.

She said she was unfamiliar with the rules surrounding trade missions and was only an official delegate on the first trip to Singapore and Malaysia in 2014. She said she was insured by advisers that his friendship with Johnson was no problem.



Jennifer said she attended some events at the New York and Israel Missions as part of London’s tech ecosystem, but paid for her own flights and accommodation.

She said she also believes public funds for her businesses are based on merit.

An investigation by the Department of Digital Culture, Media and Sports ruled that a grant of 100,000 to the Jennifers Hacker House company which she runs with her husband was appropriate.

Boris Johnson is facing an investigation by the Greater London Authority – head of the Mayors’ Office – into allegations that his failure to disclose his relationship with Arcuri may have been a violation of Nolan principles of public life, which are contained in the code of the Mayor of London driving. Arcuri has had access to events on three high profile trade missions, although his companies do not qualify for travel. The Independent Office for Police Conduct said there was no evidence that he had committed the criminal misconduct in public service, but that he may have violated Nolan’s principles. Len Duvall, chairman of the GLA oversight committee leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation will examine whether Boris Johnson behaved in a manner that is expected of anyone in this position. “It is important that we get these answers because Londoners deserve their politicians to be held accountable.”

This was awarded in January 2019 three years after the end of Johnsons second term as Mayor of London and six months before becoming Prime Minister. Jennifer says all the money has not been handed over.

She said of subsequent questions about the grant: It was embarrassing, humiliating the sheer ignorance of politicians, shame on everyone, none of them technically understood what they were talking about.

It’s very unfortunate that Hacker House had to pay the price but wasn’t going anywhere. We don’t need Boris Johnson.

The prime minister had previously been criticized for failing to disclose his relationship with unpaid art advisor Helen Macintyre during her first term as mayor.

Helen, 47, gave birth to daughter Johnsons in 2009. According to a GLA report in November 2010, Johnson accepted that he should have declared an interest in Helen during their affair and agreed to keep it in. mind the definition of close associated with the future.

Former London Assembly member John Biggs was then chairman of the Town Hall audit committee.

He told the Mirror: As part of the response, I remember it was agreed that he would undertake training on standards, declarations and conflicts.

I understood that he had undertaken this training so I was surprised to find out later that something within a million kilometers of this had happened again.