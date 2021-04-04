PPP will continue to protect parliament, says Asif Zardari





| Bilawal Postpones CEC Party Meeting to Discuss Assembly Resignations | Ex-President Says PPP Will Defeat All 18th Amendment Conspiracies | It was the opposition’s failure that it could not expose Imran Khan, admits PPP chairman

ISLAMABAD / KHAIRPUR – Pakistan People’s Party parliamentarian chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that the philosophy and ideology of Pakistan People’s Party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto are guidelines for us and the PPP will continue to safeguard the parliamentary system in the country.

Previously, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari postponed the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for April 5 due to Senate and National Assembly sessions.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) General Secretary Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said on Saturday the decision was made because most party members were due to attend sessions of the upper and lower houses of parliament and would not be able to attend the CEC meeting, said a statement posted here.

President Zardari said so in a message on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said the party would never compromise on the principle that people are the source of power.

The Quaid-e-Awam built this nation from the ashes of defeat and gave the oppressed masses a voice and courage to stand up for their rights. He changed the political trend and established the rule of the people. He showed the world that the true leader of the people accepts death with grace but does not compromise on principle. “Today, we reaffirm our determination to continue to defend the country and its constitution,” he added.

The PPP gave the constitution of 1973 and restored it to its original form by the 18th Amendment and kept the promise of provincial autonomy made by the Quaid-e-Awam to the people, ”he added. The PPP will defeat all conspiracies against the 18th Amendment, he promised.

During a press conference at the residence of former Sindh chief minister Sayed Qaim Ali Shah in Khairpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lamented that the PPP is the only political party opposing the government in power and called members of the opposition to put aside their differences and unite. against the government.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was the “good luck” of the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan that the opposition did not bring a motion of no-confidence against him after the government was defeated in the elections for the Senate seat in Islamabad.

“The rest of our opposition friends are in opposition with the opposition (PPP),” Bilawal said. He said that only Prime Minister Imran Khan benefited from this lack of unity within the opposition and that it was the opposition’s failure that he could not reveal “Imran Khan’s effort. to wrest independence from the state bank and also failed to expose the hypocrisy of Imran Khan as with regard to Kashmir.

Bilawal reiterated that it was the will of the PPP to make opposition with other political parties, which is why the foundations of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were laid on September 20, 2020.

The PPP chairman said engaging in accusations was not in favor of any opposition party, which is why he refused to respond to any of them. “Otherwise, you know we can give answers to suit anything.” The PPP had called the CEC meeting to decide on resigning assemblies after its leadership was criticized by opposition parties on the issue. While all major parties have shown their willingness to do so, PPP has sought the time to deliberate on the issue. Bilawal said.

He hoped that PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman would recover quickly because he “had a very important role to play as PDM leader”. Bilawal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Fazl Rehman. Bilawal urged the PML-N to show strength and a cold temper.

“We are happy when PML-N wins a by-election, so PML-N should also be happy with the success of PPP and we should not hurt such a big goal that we have collected because of little jealousies.”

He said the aim of the PDM was to make democracy flourish, ensure free and fair elections and the protection of the people.

Previously, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of former Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Qaim Ali Shah and Deputy Sayed Nafisa Shah and expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths of Muzaffar Ali Shah and Ms. Najima Shah, the son and the daughter of Qaim Ali Shah, and prayed. Allah Almighty to grant a great palace in heaven for the dead souls.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sayed Nasir Shah, Sayed Owais Qadir Shah, provincial ministers, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP provincial president Sindh, provincial ministers including Suhail Anwar Siyal, Eijaz Jakhrani, Say Noman Islam Shaikh, Furukh Ahmed Shah, Irslan Islam Shaikh , Eijaz Dhamirah, Nawab Khan Wassan, Sajid Bhanbhan, Naeem Khurral, Munwar Wassan and others were also present on this occasion.

