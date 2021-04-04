This is AHY’s reaction when asked about the emergence of pressure to apologize to Jokowi.





p>TRIBUNNEWS.COM, YOGYAKARTA – Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) has chosen to remain silent on journalists’ question about the pressure he and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) are presenting to President Joko Widodo. City of Kompas.TV, After attending the event at PP Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta on Saturday (3/4/2021), AHY immediately left and did not respond to questions from reporters. Previously, AHY and SBY were urged to apologize to President Joko Widodo for suspecting the government of the chaos that occurred within the Democratic Party. Meanwhile, a few days ago, the government, through the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, rejected the results of the KLB Democratic Party in Deli Serdang. There are two camps which have urged AHY as the leader of the Democratic Party and SBY who is the chairman of the party’s upper house to apologize to President Jokowi. One volunteer for Jokowi Mania (JoMan) and the other for Moeldoko camp. Both viewed AHY and SBY from the outset as having suspicion about Jokowi regarding Democrat KLB. Also read: Democratic Party approves Anies plan to sell Delta Beer shares, write to DPRD DKI leaders immediately Democratic explanation Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono’s Democratic Party (AHY) has been urged to apologize to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for accusing the government of being involved in the coup attempt. However, Camp AHY immediately reversed the request for an apology at Camp Moeldoko. “The Moeldoko gang must apologize to the people and to the president. They must apologize to the people, for two reasons,” Democratic Party PDP Strategic Communication Agency chief Herzaky Mahendra Putra told Saturday. journalists (3/4/2021). Also read: Not ratified by Kemenkumham, Razman Arif resigns from the democratic leadership of Moeldoko







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos