CHANCES AND END: Battle of the Trump statue and other quirky offerings





Content of the article

The trump statue has a pierceable face

Former US President Donald Trump is hated so much that even his waxwork counterpart is being punished.

A wax likeness of Trump recently had to be removed from display at Louis Tussauds Waxworks in San Antonio, Texas, after visitors repeatedly hit and scratched it.

Clay Stewart, the regional director of Ripley Entertainment, which owns Waxworks, told the San Antonio Express-News that they’ve always had problems with the Presidential Section because it doesn’t matter which President Obama or Trump has, they all got beat up. people.

Stewart said the Trump statue was beaten so badly that it left deep marks on its face, prompting staff to put it back in storage. The statue of Barack Obama, who lost his ears six times, and George W. Bush, who had his nose pierced, have also been abused over the years.

Waxworks has a statue in the works of current President Joe Biden. It’s too early to tell if the Biden statue will receive the same punishment.

Item content LED night light close up in a dark room. Photo by File Photo / Getty Images

MOM HOT, BOTHERED AFTER BLUETOOTH LIGHT RESUMES PORN SOUNDS

There were strange noises coming from a nursery in Scotland.

And it wasn’t crying.

Mother Dawn Lothian was left warm and disturbed after realizing that a Bluetooth night light in her daughter Rivers’ bedroom had picked up X-rated sounds from an adult movie watched by a neighbor.

Lothian said she heard moans as she and her partner, Josh Mackay, watched TV.

After some digging, the mother realized that the explicit sounds were coming from the Bluetooth connected night light. The moans made River turn and turn.

The night light purchased by Amazon had the ability to play music and throw stars.

We apologize, but this video failed to load.

Lothian believes a neighbor accidentally logged into the device.

She didn’t want this to happen again, so she posted a note on the front door of their apartment building calling for the unknown pervert.

He was saying: Anyone who was watching porn last night at 11:30 p.m. has connected their device to our baby’s nightlight, can you please disconnect as soon as possible, thank you.

The note appeared to work as there has been no dirty noise coming from the nightlight since, Lothian told the Daily Record.

Man with a bogan. Photo by File Photo / Getty Images

PRIVATE SCHOOL PROHIBITS UNACCEPTABLE MULLETS

His stuff in the front, party in the back.

But apparently Trinity College in Perth, Australia has none of that.

According to the news.com.au website, the private boys’ school in Western Australia has banned the infamous mullet hairstyle, calling it unacceptable.

Content of the article

The hairstyle veto made popular in the 1980s was recently featured in a school bulletin, which said the headdress violated its health and safety requirements and high standard of personal presentation.

The current trend of growing hair out of the back of the head and / or cropping the sides of the head tightly to accentuate the mullet style is messy, unconventional, and unacceptable at Trinity College. So is the trend for long hair and bangs, the newsletter said.

Trinity College stressed that any student who does not meet the institution’s grooming standards will be picked up by their parents and ordered to have their hair cut.

So what is acceptable? A hairstyle of a conservative nature that cuts above the collar and does not fall under the eyes of a student, the school said.

Trinity College isn’t the only Australian school to ban mullet. In February, Waverley College in Sydney also canceled the notion of haircuts.

This image released by Disney shows Karen Gillan in a scene from Avengers: Endgame. AP

FLORIDA MAN WATCHES AVENGERS: ENDGAME 191 TIMES, RECORD BREAKS

Think of him as a superfan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ramiro Alanis, 33, of Florida, certainly calls himself the ultimate MCU fanboy after breaking the Guinness World Record for watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times in theaters.

Insider reported that Alanis broke the record earlier this month, which was previously held by YouTuber NemRaps, who watched Avengers: Infinity War 103 times in theaters.

The proud Marvel fan announced the record-breaking feat on Twitter with a photo of a Guinness certificate as well as ticket stubs.

Im officially amazing !!! One @GWR titleholder for most film productions attended the same movie with 191 views of #AvengersEndgame.

Content of the article

Alanis told the Guinness World Record team in an interview that he gave up his social life, the gym and managing work hours to visit the theater and watch the film. The man told CNN that he watched the film five times on opening weekend in April 2019, and by June of that year, he watched Endgame 110 times.

It is a difficult task because the film lasts more than three hours. Endgame is the highest grossing film of all time, raising $ 2.79 billion worldwide during its 87-day stint in theaters.

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos