Jai Shri Ram Didi Varanasi sings har har mahadev PM Modi target Mamata Banerjee Bengal Latest news





Image Source: PTI PM Modi welcomes Mamata Banerjee to Varanasi, saying she will not qualify as a foreigner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his second voting rally on Saturday in the South 24 Parganas district criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she will never be labeled as an ‘foreigner’ in the Banaras of the Uttar Pradesh after TMC said the Prime Minister would. be contested in Varanasi in 2014. Challenging her “foreign” remark against the BJP, the prime minister said: “I have heard that she has expressed her desire to challenge from Banaras. She is always welcome because the people of Banaras and Kashi have huge hearts, just like the people of Bengal. “ “They will never call her a foreigner. But she will have to listen to ‘Har Har Mahadev’ every now and then. She gets annoyed at the slogan” Jai Shri Ram “. How will she tolerate this? One thing I can say the UP people will love and accept her so much that they won’t allow her to go to Delhi. She will have to stay there. “ Suggesting that challenging Banerjee from Nandigram is a big mistake, the PM said: “There are rumors (although I have not verified) within the party that she might challenge in another constituency. She will lose in Nandigram and if she loses in the second constituency as well, the Trinamool Congress will never be able to come to power ”. Prime Minister Modi further criticized TMC and said that the culture of money reduction and union racketeering are hampering the growth of the state. READ ALSO |Abhishek Banerjee was receiving up to Rs 35 crore each month, alleged audio tape claims Organizing back-to-back rallies in Sonarpur and Haripal in Hooghly district, Modi said, “The Trinamool Congress extortionists have amassed the ration sent for the poor by the Center. During Corona, the Center sent 23 metric lakh of rice and one metric lakh. tons of pulses and for this the Center had to pay almost Rs 9,000 crore, but the government of Mamata Banerjee did not allow central aid to reach you. He was also looted. “ Insisting that a two-engine government can only provide all the central benefits to the people of Bengal, Modi alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is hampering the growth of the state. “The Center has set up 1,000 fast-track courts to deliver speedy justice to women, but that is not allowed here.” The Center provides free vaccination and 1000 rupees to pregnant women, but here women are deprived of this benefit. Women don’t. obtain the advantages of the central loan facilities because they will have to give cuts for that, ”alleged the Prime Minister. Against Mamata Banerjee’s allegation against the partisan attitude of the Indian Election Commission (ECI), Modi said: “Why are you so angry with the ECI and the security officials? Are you angry because they didn’t allow you to give proxy votes? You have to remember that 10 years ago they only gave you the chance to rule Bengal. You were happy then. Keep faith in the people. “ (With contributions from IANS) READ ALSO |Will attend BJP government swearing-in ceremony: PM Modi at Bengal rally predicts party victory







