Donald Trump’s latest election speech ends with ‘other than that, Happy Easter’





Former President Donald Trump issued another press release on Friday, punctuating his tirade full of lies about voter fraud with unexpected and happy Easter greetings.

Why every time ELECTORAL FRAUD 2020 is discussed, the Fake News Media constantly declares that such accusations are baseless, unfounded, unjustified, etc.? Sadly, there was massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and many very angry people understand this.

With each passing day, and unfortunately for the crazy radical leftists, more and more facts are emerging, he added. Other than that, Happy Easter!

As Trump undoubtedly knows, election security officials, international election observers, state and federal courts, and his own Justice Department have all determined that there was no evidence of widespread election fraud. from 2020.

Social media users also noticed that Trump made his post the same day a vehicle attempted to breach Capitol Hill security, resulting in the deaths of a police officer and driver. Not once did he mention the attack.

Trump didn’t say a word about the attack on Capitol Hill today, but he just posted it: pic.twitter.com/NckWkzAFVm

– Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 2, 2021

Trump, who once said COVID-19 would be miraculously gone by April 2020 so the United States can get back to normal by Easter, has issued similar wishes for Easter weekend in the past. . Last year, he happily announced the day that commemorates the crucifixion of Christ by tweeting: HAPPY FRIDAY EVERYBODY!

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images Former President Donald Trump and the Easter Bunny on April 22, 2019 in Washington, DC

Since Twitter banned it, the former president has publicly stated that he prefers his sleeker press statements to the social network he once used incessantly.

But Twitter users still took the opportunity to make fun of him. Apart from that, Happy Easter started trending on the social media platform.

You might think it’s from The Onion, but no, that’s right, a real * Easter * message from the former President of the United States that over 70 million Americans voted for last year. .

I am joking. You. Not.

“Other than that, Happy Easter!” pic.twitter.com/4z7bO23GLd

– Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 3, 2021

Other than that, Happy Easter! just goes up there with very legal and very cool and one of the wettest we have ever seen, from a water point of view https://t.co/92UXT65XVe

– Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) April 3, 2021

Loving Trump’s message on the holiest day of the Christian calendar OTHER THAN THAT HAPPY EASTER pic.twitter.com/Hj9rzQyk4F

– nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) April 3, 2021

Other than that, Happy Easter! (This is my new tagline.)

– Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) April 3, 2021

