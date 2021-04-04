Downing Street pranksters fail to fool Boris Johnson into believing April Fools’ stories

Boris Johnson has been drawn into many April Fools’ Day jokes over the years.

But last week he was the target of pranksters as his Downing Street staff tried to make him believe in a number of false reports.

On Thursday, April 1, the normal bundle of Covid updates and Prime Minister’s Day newspaper clippings also included fake news, slipped in by malicious assistants.

They included a fake document which revealed the existence of a museum of agricultural technology and a museum of museums which had been established by previous Labor governments and still received taxpayer money despite being closed years ago .

The parody report, which was an investigation into the “war on waste” on quangos, claimed that establishments had received government money every year since 2009 at a total cost of 2 million euros.

Another bogus item in the red box claimed that Michael Gove was planning to use his title of the Duchy of Lancaster to create a new line of high quality food products such as sausages to compete with the Duchy Originals line so successfully launched by Prince Charles.

The PM’s aides, aware their boss had once had a line of Yorkshire sausages called ‘Boris bangers’ in his honor, hoped he would fall in love with the story.

Unfortunately, the pork-loving Prime Minister saw April Fool’s Day right away.

Over the years, April Fool’s Day media reports have claimed that Boris’s photo was to adorn a series of postage stamps commemorating Britain’s departure from the EU; that he wanted to launch Boris Boards hoverboards for hourly rental in London, similar to the successful bicycle program; and that it provided concrete in the country’s canals to create a nationwide cycle highway.

Another report passing through Mr Johnson’s office on Thursday contained the ludicrous claim that French President Emmanuel Macron was congratulating himself on his handling of his country’s Covid crisis, just as it turned into another lockdown, but it did. turned out to be quite true.