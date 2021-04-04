Chinese Theaters Ordered to Show Films Celebrating the CCP’s Centenary





Chinese theaters have been invited to show at least two propaganda films per week to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

China’s National Film Administration last week announced a series of stipulations requiring all Chinese theaters to show at least two propaganda films per week, as part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. The National Film Administration called on “the film authorities of every province, region and municipality, every film and film company and every production company” to show and promote “exceptional films” celebrating the 100th anniversary as of April 1 , according to Variety. RELATED: Godzilla vs. Kong Has a Titanic Opening in China The administration further described the approved films as “narrowly focused on the themes of party love, love of the nation, and loving socialism.” The films should also “sing the praises and praise the Party, the motherland, its people and its heroes”. Under the directive, cinemas that are part of the National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas – or the “Popular Cinema” circuit – must show propaganda films at least five times a week until the end of the year. year. Authorities also revealed the first batch of 12 films to be screened throughout April, which includes eight historical films, three films from the past five years and a new release. RELATED: Eternals Director Appointment Leads China To Censorship Of Oscar Coverage The first batch of propaganda films are included below, in chronological order: Fighting North and South (1952) Rail guerrilla warfare (1956) Battle on Shangganling Mountain (1956) The Red Detachment of Women (1960) Red Sun (1963) Zhang Ga the Boy Soldier (1963) Heroic Sons and Daughters (1964) The Nanchang Uprising (1981) Offensive of the Hundred Regiments (2015) Battle of the Xiangjiang River (2016) The Sacrifice (2020) Landmine warfare (2021) The mandate encourages film entities to promote Xi Jinping thought, the president’s eponymous ideology, and to create the “grandiose, warm and festive atmosphere” of the party’s anniversary through screenings. Cinemas must also ensure that screenings are well attended, and must implement “preferential ticket prices” and “organize and widely mobilize party members, executives and viewers to actively participate in screenings in order to “Strengthen their social impact”. In addition to propaganda film screenings, National Film Administration director and senior propaganda department official Wang Xiaohui explained at a press conference last week how entertainment should fit into the party’s propaganda efforts ahead of the centennial celebration on July 1. These plans included a series of large-scale exhibitions and theatrical performances detailing the “great achievements and valuable experience” of the Party, with representatives and members of the party invited to attend, as well as the directive to create ” artistic works of great ideological and artistic value. standing “also covering live theatrical productions, music, dance, films, television series and publications. KEEP READING: Avatar Gets a Re-release in Theaters in China Source: Variety Falcon and Winter Soldier reveal what happened to Steve Rogers’ notebook

About the Author Keegan Prosser

(527 Articles published)

Keegan Prosser is a pop culture writer, editor and nerd based in the Greater Seattle area. She has previously contributed to publications such as The Seattle Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine and the Alaska Airlines Blog. Usually found browsing record stores or revisiting the Harry Potter series (book). More from Keegan Prosser







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos