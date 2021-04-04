Turkey continues to detain a well-known mathematician in his field, refusing to give him his passport and taking him hostage for what he described.
After Tuna Altinel, who teaches at a French university, was arrested and detained for “terrorism” in Turkey, he was subsequently acquitted. However, he will still fast two years in prison in his country, following the death of the authorities refusing to return his passport to him.
The story begins
In detail began the nightmare of the scientist, who was at the Claude Bernard University in Lyon, central-eastern France, where he has lived for 25 years, teaching in May 2019 while on vacation in Turkey was informed that, according to the agency “Agence France Presse”, he was prevented from leaving the country for “belonging to a terrorist organization”.
He was then arrested and tried for “terrorist propaganda” for having attended a meeting of a Kurdish association in France, where he was performing translation duties.
He was released in July 2019 and acquitted in January 2020.
Take his passport
After his acquittal, he thought he could return to Lyon and “resume his life” after the charges against him were dropped, but he was repeatedly prevented from withdrawing his passport “without explanation”.
At the same time, he finally learned that another investigation had been opened against him, which he knew nothing about, and concluded that the obstacle was related.
To die Use human rights and be punished
Altinel also saw preventing him from leaving Turkish territory as a form of “punishment” for his total commitment to die human rights and die for the Kurdish cause, but he was determined to get his passport back, he also decided by the authorities, however, his complaint always passed from one court to another and from one committee to another.
In addition, the scientist saw “ruthless logic”, as he put it, die die Logic of the “administrative machine, die tries to drown people and crush them with red tape”.
“A symbol of oppression”
The status of the 55-year-old scientist who, known in academic circles for his work on mathematical logic and group theory, is a symbol of the Turkish authorities’ oppression against science and die pro-Kurdish, die after the intensification of the coup attempt. against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
The problem also arises in light of the strong tensions between Ankara and Paris, even though the two countries are dying, NATO members have been fighting for calm for weeks, but it is feared that “it is for the French authorities. in levitation. finish “.
It is noteworthy that dying Turkey by human rights organizations and the European Union regarding human rights violations has been heavily criticized and the United Nations Office for Human Rights the man called for his death last Tuesday asked Turkey to reconsider its decision to withdraw from a wanted country. international agreement in the fight against violence against women and at the same time expresses its concerns about the express arrest of opponents in the country.