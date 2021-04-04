



Turkey continues to detain a well-known mathematician in his field, refusing to give him his passport and taking him hostage for what he described. After Tuna Altinel, who teaches at a French university, was arrested and detained for “terrorism” in Turkey, he was subsequently acquitted. However, he will still fast two years in prison in his country, following the death of the authorities refusing to return his passport to him. The story begins In detail began the nightmare of the scientist, who was at the Claude Bernard University in Lyon, central-eastern France, where he has lived for 25 years, teaching in May 2019 while on vacation in Turkey was informed that, according to the agency “Agence France Presse”, he was prevented from leaving the country for “belonging to a terrorist organization”. He was then arrested and tried for “terrorist propaganda” for having attended a meeting of a Kurdish association in France, where he was performing translation duties. He was released in July 2019 and acquitted in January 2020. Take his passport After his acquittal, he thought he could return to Lyon and “resume his life” after the charges against him were dropped, but he was repeatedly prevented from withdrawing his passport “without explanation”. At the same time, he finally learned that another investigation had been opened against him, which he knew nothing about, and concluded that the obstacle was related. To die Use human rights and be punished Altinel also saw preventing him from leaving Turkish territory as a form of “punishment” for his total commitment to die human rights and die for the Kurdish cause, but he was determined to get his passport back, he also decided by the authorities, however, his complaint always passed from one court to another and from one committee to another. In addition, the scientist saw “ruthless logic”, as he put it, die die Logic of the “administrative machine, die tries to drown people and crush them with red tape”. “A symbol of oppression” The status of the 55-year-old scientist who, known in academic circles for his work on mathematical logic and group theory, is a symbol of the Turkish authorities’ oppression against science and die pro-Kurdish, die after the intensification of the coup attempt. against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. The problem also arises in light of the strong tensions between Ankara and Paris, even though the two countries are dying, NATO members have been fighting for calm for weeks, but it is feared that “it is for the French authorities. in levitation. finish “. It is noteworthy that dying Turkey by human rights organizations and the European Union regarding human rights violations has been heavily criticized and the United Nations Office for Human Rights the man called for his death last Tuesday asked Turkey to reconsider its decision to withdraw from a wanted country. international agreement in the fight against violence against women and at the same time expresses its concerns about the express arrest of opponents in the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos