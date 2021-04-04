National resource looters now give lectures on democracy, governance: Murad Saeed – Pakistan





Posted on April 03, 2021 7:59 PM

National resource looters now give lectures on democracy, governance: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed said on Saturday that those who had robbed the nation and filled their personal national kitten coffers were now lecturing on democracy and governance.

In a statement in response to the press conference of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said Zardari and his party had nothing to do with democracy and politics.

Murad Saeed said the PPP committed the latest fraud in the Senate elections.

He said Bilawal’s father spent billions of rupees on investors to tarnish the image of Parliament.

The minister said that the opposition parties were fighting among themselves but wanted to block the path of the nation’s development.

He said they did not tolerate the emerging economy and the nation’s prosperity.

Taking a jibe at Asif Zardari, he said those who got Mr. Ten’s nickname, Twenty and Sixty percent of the world’s media would suggest ways to run the economy.

Murad Saeed said it was a feat of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government that a new record of remittances was set and the value of the rupee stabilizes.

The reputation of Pakistan’s economy was rapidly recovering around the world, said Murad Saeed, adding that instead of filling personal coffers, the government of the day was spending billions of rupees for the welfare of the people.

He said that Zardari’s son’s Fort Sindh would soon collapse and his father’s money and provincial power could not stop the dark shadow over his political future.

