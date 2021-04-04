Most popular metro: Thank you Anies Baswedan for Jokowi

JAKARTA – Governor’s response Anies Baswedan President Joko Widodo who gave him authority over the station, the election of the president of the PWNU, as well as the cowboy action of the Toyota Fortuner drivers in Duren Sawit being the most read news today, Sunday April 4, 2021 on the metro chain.

1. Jokowi gives authority to DKI regarding the stations, Anies: Fortunately the president is the former governor

DKI government has the power to solve this problem station trains on its territory. This authority was obtained after the governor of DKI Anies Baswedan asked President Joko Widodo.

“We the food (forward) Mr President, “Pak President, if we are managing the transport but do not have the authority, it is difficult to request that the stations in Jakarta be managed by DKI,” Anies said on Thursday, March 1, 2021. Beruntung, the former chairman of the governor of the DKI, the demand has not been difficult to meet.

Anies said the impact of the congestion was because the management of the station was not in line with the congestion management plan carried out by DKI Jakarta. “So (Jokowi) heard straight away, ‘Yes, I had a headache as well while handling the station doors,” Anies said, imitating Jokowi.

So far, although the stations are under the DKI government, train management is still handled by the central government through PT Kereta Api Indonesia or KAI. With the management under Government DKI, stations can be integrated with buses and other means of transport managed by DKI.



2. Lulung and DKI regional secretary compete for PWNU leader This Is Anies Baswedan Hope

Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan hopes that the leadership election in Indonesia can emulate Nahdlatul Ulama. In the election of the chairman of the regional directorate of DKI Jakarta NU, 11 candidates were nominated, but all became friends again when someone was elected.

DKI Jakarta PWNU presidential candidates in this electoral market include Abraham Lunggana aka Haji Lulung, DKI Regional Secretary Marullah Matali and PWNU DKI PJ Chief Samsul Ma’arif. The president of DKI Jakarta PWNU was elected at the XX NU DKI Jakarta Regional Conference which will take place from April 2-4, 2021. “Whoever is elected, God willing, can promote and maintain the integrity of unity in within the PWNU, ”said Anies during her participation in the XXth Regional Conference. DO NOT at the Sultan Hotel in central Jakarta on Friday April 2, 2021.

Anies ordered NU to remain the guardian and protector of the unit. “Unity is the result of effort, diversity is a reality.” Indonesia was born with various identities as a creation of God, but unity is a human endeavor. The message was conveyed because Anies Baswedan because leadership elections often invite conflict.

A strategic political analyst, Arif Susanto, said the statement in the form of gratitude from officials for his predecessor was normal. Because governance is indeed a sustainable system. “When Ahok took over from Jakarta to Jokowi, he also expressed his gratitude to Jokowi,” Arif said.

However, in terms of political communication, Arif said, Anies’ statement to Jokowi regarding Jakarta’s public transport could be a “weapon”. According to Arif, Anies has a dual effect, in the form of hitting and kissing.

The statement was seen as biased as it was addressed to the previous governor, Ahok, whose policies were not integrated into public transport.

4. Reza Indragiri: Wealthy Driver May Raise Gun Due to Terrorist Ideology

Forensic psychologist Reza Indragiri Amriel explains gunfire on public roads, as it happens Fortuner Pilot MFA, motivated by various factors. One of them is an indication that the driver has a terrorist ideology. “If the level of analysis reaches ideology, he could become terrorists,” Reza told Tempo on Saturday April 3, 2021.

Alleged ideology terrorist this is only an early indication and requires further examination by the AMF. In addition to being suspected of being pushed because of terrorist ideology, the gunfire also indicated that the MFA wanted to appear strong and powerful in the eyes of the people. “He has impulsive tendencies and also has poor anger control. He can also be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Reza said.

The street cowboy action led by the MFA took place in the wee hours of Friday, around 1 a.m. in the Banjir Kanal Timur, Duren Sawit, East Jakarta. Previously, the MFA first brushed against the motorcyclist until he fell.

