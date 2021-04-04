Connect with us

Politics

Most popular metro: Thank you Anies Baswedan for Jokowi

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


JAKARTA – Governor’s response Anies Baswedan President Joko Widodo who gave him authority over the station, the election of the president of the PWNU, as well as the cowboy action of the Toyota Fortuner drivers in Duren Sawit being the most read news today, Sunday April 4, 2021 on the metro chain.

Here are the most popular news on the Metropolitan Tempo.co channel:

1. Jokowi gives authority to DKI regarding the stations, Anies: Fortunately the president is the former governor

DKI government has the power to solve this problem station trains on its territory. This authority was obtained after the governor of DKI Anies Baswedan asked President Joko Widodo.

“We the food (forward) Mr President, “Pak President, if we are managing the transport but do not have the authority, it is difficult to request that the stations in Jakarta be managed by DKI,” Anies said on Thursday, March 1, 2021. Beruntung, the former chairman of the governor of the DKI, the demand has not been difficult to meet.

Lily: Anies Baswedan says President Jokowi is a former governor, they are 2 observers

Anies said the impact of the congestion was because the management of the station was not in line with the congestion management plan carried out by DKI Jakarta. “So (Jokowi) heard straight away, ‘Yes, I had a headache as well while handling the station doors,” Anies said, imitating Jokowi.

So far, although the stations are under the DKI government, train management is still handled by the central government through PT Kereta Api Indonesia or KAI. With the management under Government DKI, stations can be integrated with buses and other means of transport managed by DKI.


2. Lulung and DKI regional secretary compete for PWNU leader This Is Anies Baswedan Hope

Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan hopes that the leadership election in Indonesia can emulate Nahdlatul Ulama. In the election of the chairman of the regional directorate of DKI Jakarta NU, 11 candidates were nominated, but all became friends again when someone was elected.

DKI Jakarta PWNU presidential candidates in this electoral market include Abraham Lunggana aka Haji Lulung, DKI Regional Secretary Marullah Matali and PWNU DKI PJ Chief Samsul Ma’arif. The president of DKI Jakarta PWNU was elected at the XX NU DKI Jakarta Regional Conference which will take place from April 2-4, 2021. “Whoever is elected, God willing, can promote and maintain the integrity of unity in within the PWNU, ”said Anies during her participation in the XXth Regional Conference. DO NOT at the Sultan Hotel in central Jakarta on Friday April 2, 2021.

Anies ordered NU to remain the guardian and protector of the unit. “Unity is the result of effort, diversity is a reality.” Indonesia was born with various identities as a creation of God, but unity is a human endeavor. The message was conveyed because Anies Baswedan because leadership elections often invite conflict.

3. Anies Baswedan: Fortunately, President Jokowi is a former governor. These are 2 observers

A strategic political analyst, Arif Susanto, said the statement in the form of gratitude from officials for his predecessor was normal. Because governance is indeed a sustainable system. “When Ahok took over from Jakarta to Jokowi, he also expressed his gratitude to Jokowi,” Arif said.

However, in terms of political communication, Arif said, Anies’ statement to Jokowi regarding Jakarta’s public transport could be a “weapon”. According to Arif, Anies has a dual effect, in the form of hitting and kissing.

The statement was seen as biased as it was addressed to the previous governor, Ahok, whose policies were not integrated into public transport.

4. Reza Indragiri: Wealthy Driver May Raise Gun Due to Terrorist Ideology

Forensic psychologist Reza Indragiri Amriel explains gunfire on public roads, as it happens Fortuner Pilot MFA, motivated by various factors. One of them is an indication that the driver has a terrorist ideology. “If the level of analysis reaches ideology, he could become terrorists,” Reza told Tempo on Saturday April 3, 2021.

Alleged ideology terrorist this is only an early indication and requires further examination by the AMF. In addition to being suspected of being pushed because of terrorist ideology, the gunfire also indicated that the MFA wanted to appear strong and powerful in the eyes of the people. “He has impulsive tendencies and also has poor anger control. He can also be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Reza said.

The street cowboy action led by the MFA took place in the wee hours of Friday, around 1 a.m. in the Banjir Kanal Timur, Duren Sawit, East Jakarta. Previously, the MFA first brushed against the motorcyclist until he fell.

So, news from Anies Baswedan and the cowboy action can be read here.

ADAM PRIREZA | ENTER | M YUSUF MANURUNG | M JULNIS FIRMANSYAH | ADI WARSONO



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: