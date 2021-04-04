Trump supporters condemn ‘Woke-a-Cola’, will drink Pepsi instead





Supporters of former President Donald Trump have said they will boycott Coca-Cola after the company declared itself opposed to Georgia’s new voting law.

Trump, who reportedly had a Diet Coke button installed in his Oval Office, called on his supporters to boycott all “awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections.”

The former president named Coca-Cola alongside Delta and MLB among the organizations Republicans should snub.

His April 1 statement came after Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey announced earlier today that the company was opposing recently passed voting legislation in Georgia.

Quincey said in the statement: “We want to be crystal clear and state unequivocally that we are disappointed with the outcome of the law vote in Georgia.”

He later added: “In addition, we are now focused on supporting federal legislation that protects access to the vote and addresses voter suppression across the country. We all have a duty to protect the right to vote. everyone’s vote and we will continue to stand up for what is right in the country. Georgia and across the United States “

Donald Trump called for a boycott of Coca-Cola and other companies. In this photo, former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty

Democrats have sharply criticized the bill, with President Joe Biden calling it “Jim Crow in the 21st century” and “a blatant attack on the constitution.”

They add that the laws make absentee voting more difficult and create new restrictions, such as providing water to people in line, which tend to be longer in more populated areas.

It comes after Democrats managed to win two crucial Senate races earlier this year, which could help win evenly split votes in the chamber.

But Republicans who support the bill say it makes elections fairer and would help prevent the possibility of voter fraud.

Coca-Cola’s intervention also sparked a massive response from Trump loyalists who announced on social media that they would follow his lead and boycott the company.

Morning America: It’s time for the MAGA Nation to stand by President Trump and totally boycott the anti-American companies WOKE MLB and Coca-Cola We need to send a message to these companies GO WOKE GO BROKE #BoycottCocaColaCo #BoycottMLB

– vince langman (@LangmanVince) April 3, 2021

A Trump supporter with more than 13,700 followers posted: “Morning America: It’s time for the MAGA nation to stand by President Trump and totally boycott the anti-US companies MLB and Coca-Cola.

“We need to send a message to these companies. Go wake up, go bankrupt.”

Retired Colonel Rob Maness lashes out at Delta Airlines, which also condemned Georgia’s new law, while asking if “wokeacola” would be Republicans’ next target.

@CocaCola let me make this perfectly clear #wokeacola Moving on to Pepsi, you left a partisan hack for a business.

– The Black Files (@blackfilesinfo) April 2, 2021

Another commenter added: “Coca-Cola let me make this #wokeacola perfectly clear I’m switching to Pepsi you left a partisan hack for a business.”

Matt Schlapp, president of the Conservative Union of America, also announced in a social media statement that he would boycott Coke and drink Pepsi instead.

Switch to Diet Pepsi in the Schlapp house. Having to prove who you are to vote is called democracy. Allowing coordinated illegal voting is called totalitarianism.

– Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) April 2, 2021

Speaking to Twitter, he said: “Going over to the Pepsi regime in the Schlapp house. Having to prove who you are going to vote is called democracy. Allowing coordinated illegal voting is called totalitarianism.”

