



Completely absurd! A musical film to counter allegations of human rights violations? The first thing doesn’t seem convincing what Xi Jinping (67) is trying to do in China. Recently, more and more survivors have told of their suffering in the labor camps: China is committing atrocities against the Uïgar minority in their own country in the Xinjiang region. Xi Jinping’s dictatorship is now taking action against the allegations with a state-produced musical film. With “The Wings of Songs”, the northwestern region of Xinjiang is to be reinterpreted as a happy paradise for the Chinese. There is no trace of permanent video surveillance and continuous security checks which are the order of the day for the Uygars in the area. The film was released in Chinese theaters on March 28, a year late. These are three people from different ethnic groups who dream of their success. For this, according to the British newspaper “Guardian”, he draws his musical inspiration in the middle of snow-capped mountains and vast expanses. What is particularly important is not shown in the film: Rep. Repression against the Uyghur population. Monitoring Continuous monitoring of the mass. Half of any reference to Islam, although more than half of Xinjiang’s residents are Muslims. No mosque or wilderness is shown to women. The report on the mass detention of a lakh of Uigars, which China has been making under the pretext of fighting extremism since 2017, caused a sensation, especially outside the country. In China itself, these human rights violations must now be countered by “The Wings of Songs”. The film is primarily aimed at people in China – the people themselves must continue to believe in the propaganda of Xi Jinping’s Communist Party. An AFP news agency film buff in Beijing said, “And the plan is working:” I’m already very realistic about Xinjiang and the film. “” People are happy, free and open. ” Sanctions against China Pressure from abroad has increased the pressure on its population, but also in recent months on companies doing business in China. Following repeated reports of forced labor and re-education camps, the UK, EU, US and Canada have imposed restrictions on Chinese officials involved in the campaign to crack down on the Ouyars. China has responded to the approval of EU officials, including German MEPs Reinhard Butikofer (Greens) and Michael Gahler (CDU) in Berlin, and the Mercator Institute for China Studies. A state-controlled campaign to boycott several Western companies in China caused a stir at the end of March. Chinese stars (so far linked by contract) such as athletes, models and musicians, customers as well as sales apps and payment systems are apparently participating in the blockade of clothing chains H&M, Adidas, Nike and d ‘other Western companies Huh. Several European companies had previously criticized the report as being of “deep concern” over the forced production of cotton in Uygar in the Xinjiang region. Recently, BBC correspondent John Sudworth had to move from Beijing to Taiwan because he felt unsafe in China after reporting on Xinjiang with his family. Foreign reporting from Xinjiang has been almost completely shut down by the Chinese state.

