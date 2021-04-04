Will take strict action against those involved in the sugar shortage, the artificial price hike: Shahzad Akbar – Pakistan





Posted April 03, 2021 6:53 PM

Will take strict action against those involved in the sugar shortage: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar said strict action will be taken against those implicated in the sugar crisis and rising prices through speculation.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said actions taken against those involved in the sugar scam on the recommendations of the Sugar Commission report were transparent and the government has not provided any protection. to anyone.

The special assistant said that three FIRs have been registered based on the findings of the Sugar Commission report. He said there were reports that sugar prices would be hiked during the holy month of Ramadan, in which action was taken against those involved in artificially raising sugar prices through speculation.

Shahzad Akbar said that in order to control the artificial rise in the price of sugar through speculation, the ex-works price of sugar has been set at Rs 80 per kilogram in Punjab.

The report of the Sugar Commission of Inquiry was presented to the federal government in May 2020 and at that time, three types of action were taken, namely criminal action, administrative action and legislative reform. He said the journey from May 2020 to today was no easy task.

He said FBR had been asked to launch a forensic audit of the sugar companies. Sugar industry revenue generation has shown a 100 percent increase due to the actions. FBR uncovered Rs 400 billion worth of tax embezzlement in the sugar industry over five years and took action against embezzlement in Punjab and Sindh.

He said the Sugar Commission report was challenged in the courts, but the courts upheld the Sugar Commission report and called on the government to take action. The Sugar Commission report recommended an investigation against nine large companies.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to verify price increases and that the government enacted the Punjab Prevention Speculation in Essential Commodities Ordinance 2021, when the Punjab Food Stock Control Act 1958 was already in place but it was not implemented in letter and spirit. .

