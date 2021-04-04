At Wayanad rally, Amit Shah explains PM Modis FAST’s vision for Kerala





Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a RAPID vision for Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a rally in Wayanad on Saturday for the upcoming assembly elections. F stands for fishing and fertilizer, A stands for agriculture and ayurveda, S stands for skills development and social empowerment, and T stands for tourism and technology, the Union minister said at the Kerala town hall meeting. Amit Shahs’ remark comes three days before the state goes to the polls on April 6 to elect the next government. Striking the government of Kerala, Amit Shah said: Over the past two decades, the development of Kerala has come to a standstill. Kerala was the number one tourist destination in India and its literacy level was also number one. However, during the last two decades of LDF-UDF rule, there has been no growth and development. Kerala is now embroiled in corruption and political violence. The Union Minister also searched the two opposition parties saying that the LDF and UDF parties were confused. They fight here, but fight together in Bengal! Are the Left and Congress doing ideological politics or just power? Said Amit Shah. He also accused them of engaging in corruption and said that if either one came to power in Kerala, the situation would not change. The gold scam was carried out by the government of Vijayan. If you change it to UDF, the solar scams will take place again. Nothing will change. LDF-UDF is very similar to the kernel, Amit Shah said in Wayanad. Addressing the issue of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, Amit Shah said Congress remained silent when Lord Ayyappa’s devotees were accused in lathi. The BJP-NDA strongly believes that the management of temples should be run by worshipers and not by atheists, he said at the rally, urging citizens to vote in favor of the BJP. The BJP has on the ground Metroman, E Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, as the chief ministerial candidate in the Kerala Assembly elections. Kerala is set to witness a triangular battle between the ruling Democratic Left Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI (M)), the Congress-led United Democratic Front and the BJP.

