Social media buzz: Amazon says sorry, Trump and Obama on MLB





A protester holds a sign during a Union of Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores (RWDSU) protest outside the Amazon BHM1 distribution center in Bessemer, Alabama on February 6.

Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg

What is buzzing on social media this morning:

Amazon.com Inc. apologized for a tweet denying that its employees are sometimes forced to urinate in bottles, a rare example of contrition from the world’s largest e-commerce company.

After suffering several days of criticism, the company published a blog post stating that Amazon was specifically referring to its warehouse workers, not contract drivers who often struggle to find restrooms on the road to deliver goods. parcel. March 24:

Paying workers $ 15 / hr doesn’t make you a “progressive workplace” when you unionize and have workers urinate in water bottles. https://t.co/CnFTtTKA9q

– Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) March 25, 2021

1/2 You don’t really believe in the pee in the bottles thing, do you? If it was true, no one would work for us. The truth is, we have over a million amazing employees around the world who take pride in what they do, and enjoy great pay and healthcare from day one.

– Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

Former President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball after announcing plans to move his All-Star Game out of Georgia to show concern for voting rights. Trump also singled out companies that spoke out against Georgia’s new law.

“Baseball is already losing a huge number of fans,” Trump said in a statement Friday. “Boycott baseball and all the awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections. Do you listen to Coke, Delta and all!

Former President Barack Obama had his own take on the situation, tweeting his congratulations to the league, which he said honored Hank Aaron, the great black baseball player who died in January.

Kudos to @MLB for taking a stand on behalf of the right to vote for all citizens. There is no better way for the American hobby to honor the great Hank Aaron, who always led by example.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 3, 2021

Two Republican lawmakers have revoked their approval of Texas GOP congressional candidate Sery Kim, a Korean American, who said in a political forum on Wednesday that she opposed the entry of Chinese immigrants into the country. countries because they “ steal our intellectual property, they give us coronavirus. “

California Republican Representatives Young Kim and Michelle Steel, who endorsed Kim in March, told the Washington Post that they “could not in good conscience continue to support his candidacy” and told Kim that his “hurtful and false comments on Chinese immigrants ”were unacceptable.

“I do not want [Chinese immigrants] here at all, “Congressman Sery Kim said Wednesday.” They steal our intellectual property, they give us the coronavirus, they don’t hold themselves accountable. “

“I can say that because I’m Korean,” she added.

– Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) April 1, 2021

Tom Farrell, former CEO of Dominion Energy and an influential figure in business and politics in Virginia, has died of cancer at 66. He died a day after retiring from the board of directors because his illness “has taken a sudden turn in recent weeks,” the company said.

