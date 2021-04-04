Kepak Wing Garuda between Jokowi’s demand and competitive conflict

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesia, a beautiful country nicknamed the Emerald of the Equator, is maturing.

At the age of 76, the process is full of dynamics, not only of political issues that often dominate the public arena, but also of socioculture.

The latest is a controversy over the design of a state palace in the shape of an eagle to be built in the country’s new capital (IKN), Bumi Banua.

Although recently President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), as the head of the country, said that the work of sculptor I Nyoman Nuarta was only a pre-design, but the public and especially professional architects were sometimes shocked.

Also read: Controversy of the State Palace, the new capital, designed by a sculptor and the potential for wasting funds

This followed I Nyoman Nuarta’s post on his personal Instagram account @nyoman_nuarta, which claimed that his work had been selected in a competition organized by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR).

This article is accompanied by a one-minute video that visualizes the design of a state palace in the form of an eagle with flapping wings.

Not only Nyoman, Minister of National Development Planning / Head of the National Development Planning Agency (PPN / Bappenas) Suharso Monoarfa also uploaded a video on the construction of the IKN which also includes the design of the palace. of state.

The design of the State Palace in the video uploaded four days ago to the official Instagram account @suharsomonoarfa is identical to the work of Nyoman Nuarta.

Here is the video:

Suddenly, the work of Nyoman Nuarta, which also proved its worth in the design of the monumental statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana in Bali, made a scene in the “martial arts” world of Nusantara architecture.