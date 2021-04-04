Beverley Scott | Generalized electoral fraud?





Part 4 of 5; The third part was released on March 24.

The media constantly assert the outrageous lie that there was no evidence of widespread fraud, and now its suppression. This is what they do in a communist country. Voters’ lists are filled with non-citizens, criminals and people who have moved out of state, and individuals who are otherwise ineligible to vote. Democrats oppose any effort to clean up the electoral rolls. We need Congress and state legislatures to pass electoral reforms. We need requirements for voter identification. You need ID to cash a check, drive a car, or buy alcohol. And you should be a US citizen with proper ID to vote in a US election. We must restore the vital civic tradition of in-person voting on Election Day.

If you haven’t seen the documentary titled Absolute Proof, I highly recommend that you take the time to see it. It was produced by Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, who interviews highly credible patriots with expertise in cyberwarfare. The documentary exposes electoral fraud and the theft of America by both foreign and domestic enemies. He explains how all this fraud happened and ultimately how the election was stolen from Donald Trump. It aired on OAN for several days but can still be viewed on the internet at thethinkingconservative.com/absolute-truth/.

A recount is usually tied to determining a winner when there is a tight margin in the election, while post-election audits are routine and used by states to ensure that equipment and materials are used. Vote counting procedures all worked correctly. The following is meant to be just a handful of examples of what was wrong with this election and why the President was asking for an audit. So when you don’t hear any evidence of wrongdoing, remember this:

Pennsylvania:

Suppression of the verification of signatures 11 days before the election.

205,000 votes more than voters.

8,000 ballots per dead and some of them even asked for ballots, one died 29 years ago.

14,000 votes cast by out-of-state voters.

10,000 counted ballots received after polling day; they collected 60,000 ballots before being sent out.

25,000 ballots requested by nursing home residents and all received in one batch, indicating illegal harvest of ballots.

The absentee ballots were increased by 400,000 the day after the election. Its unexplained to this day.

Wisconsin

500 illegal unmanned drop boxes disappeared for two days; 91,000 illegal votes arrived in duffel bags.

Postal workers signed affidavits asking them to date more than 100,000 ballots.

Georgia

The governor and the secretary of state, these people are corrupt. They weakened the electoral process.

They wouldn’t let Republican observers verify the signatures.

In Fulton County, the Republican poll watchers were kicked out (they said there was a broken water line, which was a lie) and then pulled out suitcases full of ballots under table and scanned them unattended for nearly two hours, which coincided with a mysterious dumping ground of nearly 100,000 votes for Joe Biden, and almost none for Donald Trump.

In Bibb County, Trump would have received 29,391 votes at 9:11 p.m. EST, while Biden would have received 17,213. A few minutes later, in the next update, those numbers rocked, with Trump rising to 17,000 and Biden at 29391.

Confirmation of citizenship was not allowed.

2,500 criminals in prison voted illegally.

10,300 ballots cast by dead people.

4,500 ballots cast by persons not on state electoral rolls; 18,000 ballots cast by people who registered to vote using an address listed as vacant, according to the Postal Service.

88,000 ballots cast by people whose registrations have been illegally backdated.

The rejection of the postal vote was null. If the rate were the same as in previous elections, 45,000 ballots would have been rejected. Trump lost by 11,779 votes.

Michigan

In Detroit, the turnout was 139% of registered voters, with 17,000 votes cast by those who died.

In Wayne County, poll observers saw canvassers relaying the batches of ballots over and over again.

A polling officer was instructed not to ask for any voter ID and not to attempt to validate Democrats’ signatures. He was told to cancel ballots received after the deadline and thousands upon thousands of ballots were incorrectly backdated.

Four witnesses said that after officials announced that the last votes had been counted, tens of thousands of additional ballots arrived without the required envelopes. Not a single one was for Trump.

At 6:31 a.m., after the vote was over, Michigan suddenly reported 147,000 votes, 94% of which was for Biden.

Arizona

36,000 ballots cast by non-citizens.

11,600 votes more than the voters.

42,000 double votes were cast.

150,000 people registered after the registration deadline; 1,500 ballots cast by dead people.

8,000 unaddressed ballots.

Beverley Scott

Valence

