PM’s Efficiency Campaign on Oxford Vaccine Plant Pays Off as Site Can Make an Additional 5 Million Jabs Per Year

As a keen student of military history, Boris Johnson is well acquainted with Lord Beaverbrook and his influence on the development of the course of World War II.

For the Prime Minister, however, it was the beatings in the arms rather than the planes in the air that changed the tide of his battle with the coronavirus.

Just as Beaverbrook has insisted that aircraft production become a priority, Mr Johnson has focused on vaccine production in Britain, particularly at Oxford Biomedica, a gene and cell therapy company producing the drug AstraZeneca. .

No 10 insiders say he’s repeatedly asking for assurance that the company’s 84,000-square-foot vaccine plant known as ‘Oxbox’ is operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week .

Oxford Biomedica, a gene and cell therapy company, has created the capacity to deliver an additional five million jabs per year

It did, but the prime minister urged officials to squeeze every drop of the vaccine possible.

And The Mail on Sunday can reveal that this relentless scrutiny from the top of the government has paid off spectacularly.

An efficiency drive sparked by the premier’s relentless focus has enabled the plant to create the capacity to deliver an astonishing five million additional shots each year. Surprisingly, the improved performance turned Oxbox into the most efficient AstraZeneca factory in the world.

“They were pretty good before, at the top of the charts, but now they’re the most efficient factory in AstraZeneca’s global supply chain,” said an insider.

In a further boost to the UK program, the MoS may reveal that more than two million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine are expected to be in the UK by the end of May, providing 200,000 doses per week. The first shipment will arrive within days and has been reserved for 40-49 year olds.

In an exclusive interview, Moderna European boss Dan Staner said hundreds of thousands of doses would be given each week for the next two months, allowing the UK to vaccinate large numbers.

“We are finalizing our conversation with the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency as we speak,” Staner said. “It’s a matter of days. In a few days, we can ship.

Moderna’s jab is based on the same mRNA technology as the Pfizer-BioNTech injection and will be given in two doses at least 28 days apart. It can be stored in the refrigerator at the injection site for up to a month.

The vaccine rollout in Britain has been threatened by the slowdown in supply and EU claims the EU will block exports, but Mr Staner said he was ‘confident’ that Moderna would reach its UK supply agreements.

He said the US pharmaceutical company had invested in “ramping up” production of the jab, and could produce nearly three billion doses next year. But he added: ‘People need vaccines now, not next summer. To get rid of this virus, we need to vaccinate and vaccinate quickly ”.

Government sources say recent threats from the EU to block the delivery of jabs from factories based in Europe, combined with the Prime Minister’s keen interest in Oxbox, have also helped spur AstraZeneca to act. Mr Johnson asks if Oxbox is running 24/7 ‘all the time’ in meetings with the vaccine task force and health ministers, an insider said last night.

Bosses went through every step of the factory’s production process and found ways to make it more efficient through so-called process improvement.

A source said: ‘You go back to every process in the production chain and say how can I improve it even more? So for every liter of yield improvement you get many more final doses. This is what Oxford Biomedica has done brilliantly.

Opening the factory in January, Mr Johnson praised his team of 250 with an inspiring skill that Beaverbrook would have been proud of.

“I urge you all to continue your essential work to ensure a strong supply of vaccines on the front lines and to help implement the largest vaccination program in British history,” he said.

Oxbox was not the only beneficiary of a vaccine efficacy campaign. The ‘fill and finish’ plant in Wrexham, North Wales, which decants doses of jab into 0.5ml vials, is increasing the number of production lines, senior sources said.

The work will allow Wrexham to fill more vials of the vaccine. As a result, government sources say they are “confident that we will achieve our goals” despite vaccine nationalism hitting global supply chains.

Combined with other vaccine factories last week, Mr Johnson announced a new ‘fill and finish’ facility for the Novavax jab at Barnard Castle, Co Durham, UK will be able to produce 600 million jabs per year by 2022, internal government figures showed.