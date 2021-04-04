“I will hear Har Har Mahadev in Varanasi, what will you do then?” PM Modi takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bengal needs Ashol Poriborton to change the desperation that has spread here in recent years.

A day after the Trinamool Congress decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying Mamata Banerjee would challenge him from Varanasi in the next general election, the Prime Minister today took a jibe to the Chief Minister of West Bengal at a Sonarpur rally. PM Modi claimed that there is a huge discussion going on in TMC that Didi made a mistake in deciding to dispute from Nandigram. “Sensing defeat at Nandigram, TMC decided that Mamata Didi should also be lined up from another seat. But some sane people then clarified to Didi that this would be his second mistake. Now Didi’s party says she will contest Lok Sabha’s election from Varanasi. This makes two things clear – First, Didi has accepted his defeat in Bengal. Second – Didi is now looking for a place for herself outside of Bengal, ”said PM Modi.

He took a jibe at CM saying she was having trouble hearing Jai Shri Ram here in Bengal but will hear Har Har Mahadev in Varanasi. “The people of Kashi have a big heart – they won’t call you strangers – just like the people of Bengal. However, you will find a lot of devotees there, who could confuse and confuse you! It is certainly that you will find there a lot of people with tilak and people with braids (choti). Here you are irritated by the chanting of Jai Shri Ram. There you will also be able to hear Har-Har Mahadev. Didi, what are you going to do then? said PM Modi.

He added: “I only have one request from you, don’t be angry with the people of Benaras and the people of the UP. The people of UP-Benaras have given me so much love, they will also give you a lot of affection, Didi ”, declared the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi said the people of Bengal gave their decision. “It has been decided that you will have to leave ‘Nabanna’ including Taka-Mar-Company or TMC,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said Bengal needs Ashol Poriborton to change the desperation that has spread here in recent years to hope. He said that digital India is a very effective way to stop corruption, reduce money and culture of middlemen.

PM Modi also tried to assure art lovers and creatives in West Bengal that the BJP government will create a positive atmosphere for Bengal literature, Bangla cinema and its heritage.