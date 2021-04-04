Connect with us

Politics

“I will hear Har Har Mahadev in Varanasi, what will you do then?” PM Modi takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Bengal needs Ashol Poriborton to change the desperation that has spread here in recent years.

A day after the Trinamool Congress decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prepare for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying Mamata Banerjee would challenge him from Varanasi in the next general election, the Prime Minister today took a jibe to the Chief Minister of West Bengal at a Sonarpur rally. PM Modi claimed that there is a huge discussion going on in TMC that Didi made a mistake in deciding to dispute from Nandigram. “Sensing defeat at Nandigram, TMC decided that Mamata Didi should also be lined up from another seat. But some sane people then clarified to Didi that this would be his second mistake. Now Didi’s party says she will contest Lok Sabha’s election from Varanasi. This makes two things clear – First, Didi has accepted his defeat in Bengal. Second – Didi is now looking for a place for herself outside of Bengal, ”said PM Modi.

He took a jibe at CM saying she was having trouble hearing Jai Shri Ram here in Bengal but will hear Har Har Mahadev in Varanasi. “The people of Kashi have a big heart – they won’t call you strangers – just like the people of Bengal. However, you will find a lot of devotees there, who could confuse and confuse you! It is certainly that you will find there a lot of people with tilak and people with braids (choti). Here you are irritated by the chanting of Jai Shri Ram. There you will also be able to hear Har-Har Mahadev. Didi, what are you going to do then? said PM Modi.

He added: “I only have one request from you, don’t be angry with the people of Benaras and the people of the UP. The people of UP-Benaras have given me so much love, they will also give you a lot of affection, Didi ”, declared the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi said the people of Bengal gave their decision. “It has been decided that you will have to leave ‘Nabanna’ including Taka-Mar-Company or TMC,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi said Bengal needs Ashol Poriborton to change the desperation that has spread here in recent years to hope. He said that digital India is a very effective way to stop corruption, reduce money and culture of middlemen.

PM Modi also tried to assure art lovers and creatives in West Bengal that the BJP government will create a positive atmosphere for Bengal literature, Bangla cinema and its heritage.

Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: