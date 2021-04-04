Jokowi sends message to suspected terrorist family in Sukabumi





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a message to suspected terrorist families in Sukabumi Regency, West Java, through Sukabumi AKBP Police Chief Lukman Syarif in Sukabumi on Saturday (3/4 / 2021). “I have been contacted by the Presidential General Staff to convey a message and a warrant to the suspected terrorist family who rented a house in Limbangan Village, Cibodas Village, Bojonggenteng District, Sukabumi Regency,” said Sukabumi Police Chief AKBP M Lukman Syarif, through the Public Relations Officer. of Apda Aah Saepul Rohman in Sukabumi on Saturday. According to him, several messages from President Jokowi were transmitted directly by the police chief of Sukabumi, AKBP Lukman Syarif, to SA (25) who was the wife of a suspected terrorist. In addition, the President provided cash assistance to the wife of the suspected terrorist because she was in debt and still had a baby who was several months old. The president, he said, knew that the wife and child of the suspected terrorist were in a deplorable state due to the act of her husband who was involved in a terrorist organization after reading the information online. . Aah explained that the assistance was in the form of cash which had been entrusted to the Sukabumi police chief by the presidential staff. He stressed that this compensation was pure assistance and had no other purpose. “SA, the wife of the suspected terrorist, thanked Pak Jokowi for responding to his complaint as he had bank debt and still had a baby, so the burden on the family was greatly reduced,” he said. -he declares. On the other hand, SA admitted that she did not know that her husband could fall and join a terrorist network because during her marriage, her husband did not show any suspicious signs. “Of course, at first I didn’t believe my husband was involved in a terrorism case. What I know is that my husband works in Jakarta and comes home on vacation and goes back to Jakarta to work.” , she said. Earlier, some time ago, the Densus 88 team from the National Police Headquarters searched a house in Limbangan Village, Cibodas Village, Bojonggenteng District, Sukabumi Regency, which was occupied by one of the suspected terrorists. who had been arrested in the Mangga Dua area of ​​Jakarta. Based on the search results, the police confiscated several pieces of evidence from the home of the suspected terrorist that were suspected to have something to do with the activities of the terrorist network. Source: ANTARA

