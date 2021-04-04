2021 Assembly elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheads BJPs campaign, addresses 23 rallies so far

New Delhi, April 3: Leading his party’s campaign in ongoing polls to elect five assemblies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far called 23 rallies, including 10 in four states in the past three days, including Saturday.

While the BJP is working hard to oust Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the West Bengal government and retain power in Assam, these two states have been at the center of Modi’s campaign. He also spoke at rallies in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Pondicherry.Tamil Nadu 2021 Assembly Elections: DMK Candidates Urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Campaign for AIADMK and His Allies, Saying ‘This will help us expand our winning margin’.

The Prime Minister also visited Bangladesh recently for two days and participated in a number of programs, an exercise which was criticized by Banerjee, claiming they had an eye on the ballot boxes in West Bengal, a charge dismissed by the BJP.

While leading his party’s campaign, Modi also kept an eye on the coronavirus situation and the vaccination program in the country, official sources noted. As assembly polls end in Pondicherry and all states except West Bengal on April 6, Modi is expected to speak at a number of town hall meetings in the eastern state in the days and weeks to come, as the BJP strives to capture power there.

The state will end up with five more rounds of voting after April 6, with the last scheduled for April 29. The vote count for the five Assembly elections will take place on May 2.