Jokowi opens his voice on the pre-design of the State Palace of the new capital





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about the pre-design of the State Palace at The new capital, East Kalimantan. Jokowi at the same time exhibiting the design of the presidential palace via IGTV, has a duration of 2 minutes 7 seconds on his personal Instagram account @jokowi. In the caption for his upload to IGTV, Jokowi explained the background behind selecting the eagle design as the design for the main building of the State Palace. “Last year, the UPPR ministry invited several architects and artists to bring their contributions and ideas on the emblematic buildings of the new capital. A number of suggestions were submitted. One of them is the pre-design of the State Palace by the famous sculptor. Nyoman Nuarta, “Jokowi said in his official Instagram account as cited by detikcom on Saturday (3/4/2021). According to Jokowi, the proposal proposed by the artist of the Nyoman statue is full of the philosophy of the Garuda Bird symbol as the unifier of the nation according to the motto of unity in diversity. Even so, Jokowi is still awaiting public comments regarding the state palace pre-design. “This proposal, once again, is still in the pre-design stage. Therefore, I really hope you can all participate in the pre-design of the State Palace. I want the Palace to State is not only remembered as a place for the president to work or as a symbol of nation pride, but also reflects the progress of the nation, ”he said. Community contributions will later be discussed with architects and experts to perfect the pre-design. “With these contributions, I will invite architects and other experts to enrich the pre-design to become the basis for the design of the State Palace,” he added. (zlf / zlf)

