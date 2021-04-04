Airlines call Boris Johnson to get green light for take-off within weeks





The bosses of major British airlines are asking the Prime Minister to give them the green light for international travel within weeks, it has been reported. The managing directors of British Airways, easyJet, Jet2.com, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic as well as the commercial body Airlines UK wrote to Boris Johnson as ministers made it clear that the travel ban to the foreign would be in effect until at least May. 17. When lifted, it will be replaced by a risk-based traffic light system with red, amber and green ratings for countries around the world. The airline chiefs said in their letter, published by The Sun, that they recognize that unrestricted universal travel may not be possible by May 17. However, there can be no economic recovery without aviation, and we are confident that we now have the tools to enable a safe and meaningful restart of travel in May, allowing us to resume our work of reuniting friends and family, to support trade and business and to empower the British. to enjoy a well-deserved break again, the letter said. He added: We believe that vaccinated passengers should not be subject to travel restrictions and that testing can also reduce barriers to travel, including in areas considered to be at risk. Only very high risk areas would be subject to more stringent measures Prime Minister Boris Johnson will further reveal the government’s plans for a return to normal life on Monday (Stefan Rousseau / PA) The prime minister is expected to present governments’ approach to easing restrictions on overseas travel on Monday when his global travel task force reports on April 12. The traffic light system will be based on a range of factors, including the proportion of the population vaccinated, infection rates, new variants emerging, and the country’s access to reliable scientific data and genomic sequencing. Travelers arriving from countries classified as green will not be required to self-isolate, although pre-departure and post-arrival testing is still required. For those classified as orange or red, the restrictions will remain as is with the arrivals required to isolate or enter quarantine. The letter comes after the same group of airline bosses on February 18 called on the government to outline a roadmap for the industry’s recovery so they can plan for the summer. At the same time, they called for additional economic support for British aviation to stimulate and strengthen any eventual recovery.

