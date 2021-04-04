Biden reversing Trump policies, quietly increasing Palestinian aid





The Biden administration is quietly increasing its financial aid to the Palestinians, in the latest foreign policy reversal of former President Donald Trump.

The State Department, along with the U.S. Agency for International Development, notified Congress of their intention to provide nearly $ 75 million in aid to the region just a day after publicly announcing a $ 15 million pledge. dollars for vulnerable Palestinian groups.

The State Department declined to say whether the $ 15 million was included in the $ 75 million mentioned to Congress, or whether the two were separate payments.

The funds do not require further congressional approval as they have been largely allocated in the FY2020 budget.

President Joe Biden, center, switches from Marine One aboard Air Force One, with his son Hunter Biden, left, as he carries his son Beau, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland Biden is on his way to Delaware. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

BIDEN’S $ 2T EXPENDITURE PLAN, BILLED AS INFRASTRUCTURE BILL, SPEND LESS THAN HALF ON INFRASTRUCTURE

However, it was not spent until President Biden took office, due to the Trump administration’s policy of blocking almost all aid to the Palestinians.

Then-President Trump severed ties with the Palestinian Authority in August 2018, amid heightened tensions over the then-Commander-in-Chief’s decision to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The decision to block aid cost the Palestinians more than $ 200 million.

The Biden administration has not gone out of its way to publicize the payment renewals, possibly an effort not to worry pro-Israel Americans about its positions in the Middle East.

Contacted for comment, State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated the Biden administrations’ support for resuming aid to the Palestinians.

BIDEN LABLED RECIDIVIST BY WASHINGTON POST FACT CHECKER FOR REPEAT TRIO FALSE CLAIMS

“We continue to believe that US support for the Palestinian people, including financial support, is in line with our values. It is in line with our interests. Of course, it is in line with the interests of the Palestinian people,” Price told reporters. .

“It is also in the interests of our partner, Israel, and I have much more to say about it,” he continued.

While Biden may not support the Trump doctrine on all aspects of foreign policy, he lauded an effort by the previous president: the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords were signed in September last year, normalizing relations between Israel and two Gulf countries in a deal led by the Trump administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden pledged at the time to build on the work of his predecessor, praising the diplomatic achievements that brought Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Israel together.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos