PM Imran Khan to interact with people today by phone





PM Imran Khan talks to people by phone Photo: PMO’s Twitter account. PM Imran Khan will interact with people by phone from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer questions from people live.People can interact with the Prime Minister by calling him on 051-9224900

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the population today (Sunday) via phone calls, as he did a few months ago.

Sources confirmed that the prime minister rejected advice from his aides and ministers, who suggested he answer people’s questions on a taped TV show. The Prime Minister, on the contrary, insisted on answering questions during a live broadcast.

A tweet from Information Minister Shibli Faraz confirmed the development.

“The Prime Minister will interact with people by phone tomorrow (Sunday April 4) live from 11:30 am to 1 pm,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Previously, Senator Faisal Javed announced that the Prime Minister would answer people’s questions directly.

Anyone wishing to ask the Prime Minister a question can make a call to 051-9224900.

The senator had said that the Prime Minister’s conversation with the people would be broadcast live on television, radio and digital media.

The last time the Prime Minister took calls from people was during a telethon for the Naya Pakistan housing program on March 28.

Earlier in January, a similar announcement was made encouraging people to make their calls and speak directly to the Prime Minister about issues they wanted the government to address.

During his first speech after his victory as Prime Minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan also promised that he would be “accountable” to the people twice a month during a “question hour” at the National Assembly. .

His interactions over the past year with people via social media video messages or television addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realize the importance of exercising caution and to wear masks so that Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus. .

