Don’t talk about the regime to Jokowi’s government

JAKARTA – Former vice-president of the PDP of the Gerindra Party, – Former vice-president of the PDP of the Gerindra Party, Arief Poyuono oppose the term regime commonly used by various parties to refer to the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to Arief, the regime was negatively impressed. He said the regime could only be reserved for an authoritarian and corrupt government. Meanwhile, the Jokowi government is called by Arief the government of the people. This was revealed by Arief via his Twitter account. “Do not talk about the regime of Jokowi government. The connotation is negative. The regime can only be authoritarian, corrupt and enriching itself, as well as their families and friends. Jokowi is not a regime but a popular government.” , Arief tweeted as quoted in timeline, @bumnbersatu, Sunday (4/4/2021).Also Read: Arief Poyuono Value Jokowi, SBY to JK Received 3 Periods of Presidential Speeches Twitter social media users commented on Arief’s post. One of them, the owner of Twitter account @ TEJO96002411, believes those calling the regime are the ones who are jealous of Jokowi. “Those calling out the initial regime are the political elites and the political vagabonds because they feel jealous of what Mr. Jokowi has done,” he tweeted. Also read: Winning against Moeldoko et al, Opportunities for AHY to participate in the 2024 presidential election are increasingly open (contain)

