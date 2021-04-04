Coronavirus Live: PM Modi high-level meeting on Covid-19 underway; India Reports Biggest One-Day Increase in 2021; Maharashtra May Issue New Guidelines Today

In order to deal with the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of a possible state lockdown.

Second wave of coronavirus in India: The Covid-19 situation in India is getting worse by the day, with several states reporting their highest ever single-day peak in the number of coronavirus infections in recent weeks. The daily tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the critical 90,000 mark on Sunday even as the vaccination campaign accelerated the pace with India vaccinating all over 45s from April 1. There has been a clamor to open up vaccines for all age groups in order to limit the spread of viral infection. However, health experts and senior officials believe that people who flout the rules of Covid-19, in particular mask discipline and social distancing, is one of the main reasons for the surge in second wave. of Covid-19 in the country.

India reported 93,249 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total of Covid-19 to 1,24,85,509. The country yesterday reported 89,129 new cases of Covid-19, the highest one-day peak worldwide, the United States (70,024 cases) and (Brazil 69,662 cases); out of 89,129 cases in India, Maharashtra, the country’s worst-affected state, alone recorded 49,447 new infections, its highest level since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The state now has 4.01 active lakh cases, up from 1.3 lakh cases on March 15, more than three times in just over two weeks.

In order to deal with the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of a possible state lockdown, urging everyone to follow Covid-19 guidelines. Thackeray had said he would consult with experts and political leaders in a day or two before making a decision on the restrictions and the lockdown. According to sources, the state government is likely to issue new Covid-19 guidelines today, as reported by The Indian Express. In a meeting with representatives of the Marathi film industry and multiplex owners, he said: We have to get ahead in life first, then work. For this, certain measures must be taken. We cannot ignore the situation and we will have to do everything we can to break the chain of infection.

Maharashtra is not alone, several other states have experienced peaks in Covid-19 infection. The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that the Covid-19 situations in 11 states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu , Delhi and Haryana are of great concern. As India watches another health emergency with coronavirus infections reaching an all-time high, here are the latest verified updates on lockdowns and other rules from states and around the world: