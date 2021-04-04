Governor for an effective policy to increase cotton production





LAHORE: The Agricultural Committee headed by Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar recommended increasing the price of 40 kg of cotton to Rs 5,000 and providing a direct subsidy to cotton producers.

CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa, Agriculture Minister Syed Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi and others attended the committee meeting held at the governor’s house on Saturday.

The chaired meeting discussed the problems faced by cotton producers and their solutions, including the provision of relief to farmers. Federal Minister of Food and Research Syed Fakhr Imam joined the meeting via a video link. Addressing the meeting, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that an effective policy and an integrated strategy are needed to increase cotton production. He welcomed the federal government’s decision not to import cotton from India and added that to encourage cotton producers, the subsidies will be given directly to farmers in a progressive manner and at the same time, the federal and provincial governments will ensure that strict measures are taken. against those responsible for selling substandard drugs to cotton farmers.

Ch Sarwar said that to increase cotton production, all stakeholders including those in the textile industry should be on one page for which efforts have been launched and we are using all resources to resolve the issues of our farmers. CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said China is providing research and machinery assistance to increase cotton production and the CPEC Authority is keen to facilitate farmers by providing assistance in various sectors. Cotton and textiles make up 8% of the Pakistani economy and we must all work together to strengthen the Pakistani economy, he added.

Federal Food and Research Minister Syed Fakhr Imam says previous governments have consistently neglected cotton producers, but the current government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, has supported producers cotton and will continue to facilitate them.

The federal government will ensure the implementation of the steps in accordance with the recommendations made by the committee, he added. Subsequently, during a press conference with UK member of the House of Lords, Wajid Khan, the governor said that I had taken responsibility for resolving the issue of tuition fees for students at the University. Islamia Fata. If the federal or provincial governments do not provide funds, I will seek the cooperation of philanthropists and even pay out of pocket.

Responding to a question, he said the main challenge for the government is inflation and governance issues and not the PDM. In a question about Hafeez Sheikh’s dismissal, the governor said the government always makes decisions that are in the best interests of the nation. Regarding Pakistan travel bans due to coronavirus, he said the coronavirus situation is worse in India, so the Pakistan travel ban makes no sense, adding that the third wave of coronavirus comes from the UK.

