Donald Trump calls for boycott of Coke, Delta and UPS in the fight against electoral law in Georgia





Former President Donald Trump called on Saturday night for a boycott of companies that have spoken out against the new voting laws in Georgia. These include Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines, ViacomCBS, Coca-Cola, UPS, and others.

Trump said that “radical left Democrats” threatened to boycott products for several years, and now the left “goes a long way with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE.”

He said it was time for Republicans to reciprocate.

Trump said this in a statement from former senior legal counsel Jenna Ellis:

“It’s finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back – we have more people than them – by far! Boycott Major League Baseball (MLB), Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco , UPS, and Merck, ”the statement read.

“Don’t come back to their products until they give in. We can play the game better than them.”

Trump went on to say, once again, that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”

“They rigged and stole our 2020 presidential election, which we won by a landslide, and then, on top of that, boycotted and scared companies into submitting them,” Trump continued. “Never submit, never give up! The radical left will destroy our country if we let it.

“We will not become a socialist nation. Happy Easter!”

Georgia passed new voting laws last week that include voter ID for mail-in ballots, fewer drop boxes, and bringing food and water to voters is criminal. who are in line to vote.

MLB announced Friday afternoon that it will be pulling the Peach State Midsummer Classic this year to a “TBD” site.

“Over the past week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with clubs, former and current players, the Players ‘Association and the Players’ Alliance, among others, to hear their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values ​​as a sport is to relocate this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft, ”MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

It drew instant criticism from Trump and Governor Kemp, who said MLB and big business in Georgia have “woken up” to “free and fair elections.”

Former President Donald Trump called on Saturday evening (03/04/2021) for a boycott of companies that have spoken out against new voting laws in Georgia. These include Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines, ViacomCBS, Coca-Cola, UPS, and others. Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

“Baseball is already losing huge numbers of fans, and now they’re leaving Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they’re afraid of the radical left-wing Democrats who don’t want the desperately needed voter ID to be passed on. anything to do with our election, ”Trump wrote on Friday night.

“Boycott baseball and all the awakened businesses that interfere with free and fair elections. Do you hear Coca-Cola, Delta and all!”

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said on Friday that those who denounce his state’s new election laws are simply “left in the culture of overturning.” The governor of Georgia has told listeners across the country that “they will come after you.”

“I think that’s a message to all of us all over this country who are home tonight, they’ll come after you. You know, they’re going to come after your baseball game. They’re going to boycott your business. don’t go along with their way of life, they’ll chase you too, ”Kemp added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos