Suga Highlights Importance of Japan-U.S. Cooperation As Taiwan Concerns Grow





Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday stressed the importance of close collaboration between Japan and the United States to defuse tensions around Taiwan. “It is important that Japan and the United States work together and maintain deterrence to create an environment in which Taiwan and China can find a peaceful solution,” Suga said on a television broadcast. The situation in Taiwan is “important to Japan,” he added. Taiwan issues are expected to be on the agenda for the summit meeting between Suga and US President Joe Biden to be held in Washington on April 16. Within the Biden administration, concerns are growing about a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a renegade province. Suga declined to give a clear answer as to whether an eventuality surrounding Taiwan would be declared to be a situation that would jeopardize Japan’s existence under national security laws. Such a situation would allow Japan to exercise its right of collective self-defense. Asked whether Japan will follow in the footsteps of the United States and European countries to impose sanctions on China for its alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the premier said. only that Japan wanted Beijing to honor freedom, basic human rights and rules-based action in the international community. On a proposal to create a Japanese version of the Magnitsky Law, a US law that imposes penalties on individuals and groups who have committed human rights violations, Suga said the government would consider it by looking at it. the bigger picture. At the next bilateral summit, Suga and Biden are expected to reaffirm their cooperation on climate change. Referring to a climate change summit hosted by Biden in late April to which Chinese President Xi Jinping was invited, Suga said he hoped his talks with Biden would play a prominent role for the climate change summit. . PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)





