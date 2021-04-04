Endless Pain – Diary – DAWN.COM





As I sat in the Prime Minister’s House, anticipating the arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I felt a sense of hope and triumph that my decade of struggle had finally paid off. It was not only me but before my meeting with the Prime Minister, I had received many calls from families of missing persons, and they hoped that this unprecedented meeting would be a step towards the release of the missing persons in illegal detention or at least they would find out where they were. But I think we still have a torturous wait ahead of us.

After spending a week in the open air in Islamabads, biting our nails and sleeping in D-Chowk, we were given good reason to end our protest that Prime Minister Khan was going to meet with us in mid-March. As a first step, the families of the missing were invited to send the names of the latter because the Prime Minister would update them during the meeting.

Before becoming Prime Minister, Imran Khan was one of the strongest voices against enforced disappearances. On March 18, three representatives of the families of missing persons from Baloch, including myself, accompanied by Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Zobeida Jalal, met with Prime Minister Khan. We walked into his office with endless hopes and expectations.

The first thing that saddened me was that he had no information about our relatives. Worse yet, he received the wrong information, the one most families pass on: they left of their own accord or went to the mountains or were picked up because of their personal hostility. Soon the Prime Minister received written information about our missing family members. The first part was about my father.

We need more than insurance. We are tired. We need results.

The Prime Minister asked me if my father had been arrested because of his personal enmity. I said that was not true and I told him that there were witnesses who could testify that my father had been abducted by the security forces. With that, the Prime Minister asked his personal secretary to get a follow-up on the cases and asked for new and updated reports. We were told we would be updated soon, but we didn’t get a date despite our insistence.

Activists and politicians tell us that the Prime Minister is powerless on this issue, but we hope against all hope. He had sworn that no one would disappear when he became Prime Minister. We did not doubt his sincerity as we shared the stories of our pain, PTSD and suffering. He felt all of our pain and suffering.

The Prime Minister promised to meet with the army and ISI leaders to discuss the issue and pass a bill to criminalize enforced disappearances. DG ISPR’s statement that the missing persons issue will soon be resolved and the assurance of the Prime Ministers that it will do its best to determine the whereabouts of our missing loved ones and release them is welcome, but we have need more than insurance now. We are tired. We need results.

Our lives have become a quest. Before our family members were kidnapped, we had not seen cities like Karachi and Islamabad. Now we spend our time on their streets and outside their media clubs wearing portraits of our missing persons. We feel constant pain.

I first arrived in Islamabad in 2010 and again with swollen feet. I walked 3000 km from Quetta to Karachi then to Islamabad for the release of my father. Also in January, it was the first time that most of our suffering families came to Islamabad.

Our requests are very simple. We want to escape the collective punishment an entire family suffers after someone goes missing. We want the release of missing persons. If they are suspected of having committed a crime, they must be brought to court.

From the judiciary to the Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances, we have knocked on every door. Recently, we met with the chairman of the aforementioned commission, retired judge Javed Iqbal, who assured us that those who have been missing since 2015 will be released. But when? He too had no words for the missing before 2015.

Truth be told, the commission is a toothless tiger. Since 2009, when my father was abducted, I have attended dozens of JITs and committee meetings. My studies were ruined and my life became a research. At a recent JIT meeting regarding my father’s disappearance, representatives of all security agencies, including ISI, MI, FC and the police, were present. After a long discussion, I was informed that there was now a new reason behind my father’s kidnapping. When I pleaded to be told, I was asked to leave the room.

Now a few weeks have passed but no updates have been received and we have not been contacted by the Prime Minister. The families lose hope and make a decision: if the Prime Minister breaks his word, they will be back in Islamabad to organize a sit-in with a hunger strike.

The writer is a missing persons activist.

Posted in Dawn on April 4, 2021

