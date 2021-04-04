Politics
The Observer’s point of view on Boris Johnson’s plans to increase nuclear weapons | Nuclear weapons
TThe announcement that US and Iranian negotiators will join talks in Vienna this week to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran is a rare step forward at a time when global efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons have receded.
The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of what has been described as a new nuclear arms race, mainly involving the United States, Russia and China. Britain joined last month when Boris Johnson unveiled unnecessary plans to expand Britain’s arsenal.
Joe Biden, US President, deserves credit for grabbing the Iranian nettle despite fierce opposition from Republicans, and some in his own party, to any relaxation of Donald Trump’s maximum pressure sanctions policy.
Trump did his best to destroy the Offer 2015, withdrawing the United States from the pact. Iran has responded by increasing uranium enrichment, bringing it closer to building a bomb, although it insists that is not its goal.
Biden is attempting to restore the status quo while raising the prospect of follow-up talks on Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, its alliance with the Syrian regime, and its support for anti-Israel groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.
The Iranian government, or at least that part not controlled by anti-American extremists, also deserves credit for taking that first step. The Iranians have suffered terrible hardships under the sanctions and Biden has yet to alleviate them.
It’s not entirely clear what Tehran wants in return for compliance. The lifting of the American and international blockade, certainly. There have also been requests for reparations and a refusal to discuss regional issues.
In short, one should not expect too much substance from these initial talks, not least because, according to Tehran, the modernization and expansion of threatening nuclear capabilities by its putative enemies is neither auspicious nor inspiring.
The United States is in the midst of a more than trillion dollar nuclear deterrent upgrade, started by the Obama administration and accelerated by Trump. It includes a new generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles and a new submarine-launched cruise missile.
Perhaps of more immediate concern to Iran is the major expansion of Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert. Israel has never disclosed its capabilities, but the Federation of American Scientists estimates it has around 90 warheads.
There are persistent reports, meanwhile, that the Saudi regime, another Iranian enemy, is interested in acquiring nuclear weapons know-how and has been aided by China and sales of nuclear weapons. US nuclear technologies authorized by Trump.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin frequently brags about his new, advanced nuclear weapons. As with the low output Trident warheads deployed by the United States and nuclear weapons on the battlefield, these and similar developments are increase the probability of nuclear war.
Much to the relief of arms control experts, Biden and Putin recently extended the 2010 New Start Treaty, which limits the strategic arsenal deployed to 1,550 warheads each. But several other keys Cold War-era treaties lapse, leaving a gaping hole in the nuclear safety net.
With China also expanding its arsenal and North Korea again testing missiles against Japan, the proliferation environment has rarely been more volatile. Still, that didn’t stop Johnson from jumping with both feet.
Governments the decisions increasing the stock of British warheads by 40%, reversing decades of cuts and reducing transparency on operational deployments were already damaging enough. They broke many solemn promises.
Even more dangerous was Johnsons’ assertion of the right to use nuclear weapons in response to non-nuclear attacks, such as a cyber attack. This obviously increases the chances of first nuclear use. This undermines global anti-proliferation efforts. It sharpens non-nuclear states. It makes Britain less secure. It is reckless. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemns Johnsons total hypocrisy. He is right to do so.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]