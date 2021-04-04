Donald Trump failed trial





Wisconsin, where Donald Trump was defeated by his rival Joe Biden in the 2020 US election, is claiming $ 144,000 from the former president.

Madison – The lawsuits brought by Donald Trump and his legal team after the U.S. election have remained largely unsuccessful and failed to prevent the victory of Democrat and incumbent President Joe Biden. In most swing states, the Republican was defeated, in some cases by a few thousand votes – and thus came out empty-handed.

The then US president accused Wisconsin election officials of breaking the rules and cheating the tally in favor of Joe Biden. Thousands of ballots are to be declared void in a court case and still help Trump win. However, he could not provide any concrete evidence. Months after the failure of the trial, the northern state of the United States wants to recover the costs of Donald Trump.

US election lawsuit: Wisconsin wants Donald Trump to offset costs

“The lawsuit imposed significant costs on Wisconsin taxpayers,” Gov. Lawyer Tony Evers said in court documents. “These costs were redundant because Trump’s trial had no solid basis, and legal action was ruled out by negotiations in state court and Trump and his lawyers paid the costs.”

Donald Trump is now expected to pay $ 144,000 to cover legal costs. He is asking for an additional $ 106,000 from Republican President of Wisconsin, William Vihan. The documents add that the trial was based on “incomprehensible conspiracy theories”: “Although Trump’s allegations lacked legal or factual basis, much was at stake. Gov. Tony Evers had no choice but to ardently defend against these allegations. And deal with Trump’s abusive behavior. ”

FR subject page on Donald Trump

You can find all the news from the 45th President of the United States on Trump News.

2020 US election: Donald Trump did not sue

In March, the United States Supreme Court dismissed a request to continue the Wisconsin case. Even after Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, Donald Trump continued to claim that the US election was “stolen” from him. The former president told CPAC that the Supreme Court does not have the courage to make the right decision. “The elections were rigged.” (Lucas Rogala)

Twitter fan. Beer specialist. Contractor. General pop culture nerd. Pioneer of music. A problem solver. Evangelist Bacon. Foodaholic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos