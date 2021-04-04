Work underway on war footing to develop Miyawaki forests in Islamabad





Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority is successfully implementing the Miyawaki Forests project and the first phase of works at various sites has been completed in advance.

The official record showed that initial work has been done in Fatima Jinnah Park and Sector I-10 where thousands of local plants have been planted using techniques adopted to develop Miyawaki forests.

Currently planted Miyawaki forests are believed to grow within the next two to four

years but they would turn into a thick jungle in ten years.

Civic agency employees have also received training in this specific technique which is quite new to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan takes a keen interest in Miyawaki’s growth

forests to reach the goal of planting ten billion trees across the country.

The Ministry of Climate Change has extended its cooperation in breeding plant species as there is a need to rely on local species rather than alien and invasive species that can have adverse effects on the natural environment and human health. city ​​dwellers like

well.

According to ADC’s Environment Directorate, the basic premise of the Miyawaki Method is the creation of multi-layered communities comprising tall trees, medium to short trees, and bottom weeds that work together as an entire forest ecosystem. .

This allows Miyawaki’s forests to have nearly 30 times the area of ​​lawns and single-layer parks, ideally creating a forest 30 times denser than usual, he said.

ADC Director General, Environment, Naveed Khan Tareen, said green spaces not only improve the quality of the urban environment, but also strengthen local resilience and promote sustainable lifestyles by having an impact on the urban environment. health and well-being of residents.

Work on Miyawaki forests is ongoing and we will develop it at twenty sites as part of efforts to improve the city’s green cover, he said.

