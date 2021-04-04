PM Modi holds high-level meeting with officials on Covid-19 issues





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with senior officials on Sunday to discuss issues related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the vaccination process. Those familiar with the development said senior officials attending the meeting include Rajiv Gauba, the cabinet secretary; Pramod Kumar Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister; Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Health, and Dr Vinod Paul, member of NITI Aayog. India reported 93,249 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the largest one-day increase since September 19 last year, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family. The country’s toll has now passed the 12.48 million mark and the ministry’s dashboard showed 12,485,509 cases as of 8 a.m. With 513 new deaths linked to Covid-19, the death toll has risen to 164,623. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 7.59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country against Covid-19 so far . Read also: India Reports 93,249 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Daily Peak in Over 6 Months India is currently the third country most affected by the pandemic, just behind the United States of America and Brazil, according to the John Hopkins University global Covid-19 tracker. The number of new cases reported in India is higher than in any other country and is higher, on average, than the number of new infections in the United States. India’s curve is set to overtake Brazil to become the country with the world’s worst epidemic amid a raging second national wave. Read also: India: the Covid-19 curve beats the United States and is expected to surpass Brazil On Saturday, the health ministry said eight states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, showed a sharp increase in daily cases of Covid-19 and represent 81.42%. of all new cases reported in India. Maharashtra reported the highest daily cases, alone accounting for nearly 60% (59.36%) of the country’s total number of active cases, followed by Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, the ministry added. Authorities in several states have tightened strict restrictions, including nighttime curfews on the closure of schools and other educational facilities, to combat the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic. In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a lockdown if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

