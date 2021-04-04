2 Capitol policemen sue Trump over riot at Capitol Hill





by: Lisa Lambert / Reuters, Doina Chiacu / Reuters, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: April 3, 2021 / 11:30 p.m. CDT / Updated: April 3, 2021 / 3:29 p.m. CDT

Police stand as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump in protest outside the U.S. Capitol January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. – Protesters breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the certification of the electoral vote for the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) Two U.S. Police officers in Cape Town have filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, claiming he incited the deadly January 6 riot and was responsible for the physical and emotional injuries suffered Consequently.

James Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Sidney Hemby, an 11-year veteran, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking damages of at least 75 000 dollars each.

“This is a claim for damages by United States Capitol Police officers for physical and emotional injuries caused by the accused Donald Trumps misconduct inciting a riot on January 6, 2021, by his supporters trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, ”the lawsuit said.

Trump has denied responsibility for the riots, which left five people dead, including a police officer. His office did not immediately return a call for comment on the trial.

The lawsuit cites the conduct of the former Republican president before and after the November 3 presidential election won by President Joe Biden, including comments in speeches, on Twitter and during presidential debates.

He said Trump stoked violence throughout the 2020 presidential campaign and escalated his false claim that the election was rigged after the election was called for Biden.

“During his 2016 campaign and throughout his presidency, Trump had threatened violence against his opponents, encouraged his supporters to commit acts of violence, and tolerated acts of violence by his supporters, including white supremacists and extreme right-wing hate groups, ”he said.

The lawsuit also cited Trump’s encouragement to supporters to come to the Capitol on January 6 and “Stop The Steal” in the months following the election, including a tweet on December 19: “Big protest in DC on January 6. Be there, will be wild.

“Trump’s December 19 tweet about the January 6 rally was taken by many of his supporters as a real call to arms,” ​​the lawsuit says.

You can read the full trial below:

