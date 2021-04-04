Coronavirus LIVE: Boris Johnson abandons his plan to show vaccine passports in pubs





A number of pilot events have been planned to test the effectiveness of the policy. Drinkers will still need to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. READ MORE It comes as France enters its third national lockdown as hospital admissions rise. All schools and non-essential stores will close for four weeks and a curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Live updates Show the latest updates

1617523218 Hancock was summoned to the High Court to justify opening non-essential stores before pubs and restaurants Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been called to the High Court to explain why he is allowing non-essential shops to open before pubs and restaurants. The lawsuit was brought by Pizza Express founder Hugh Osmond and nightclub operator Sacha Lord, reports The Sunday Telegraph. Mr. Justice Swift ordered that the Secretary of Health, before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, file and serve his response to the request. From April 12 at the earliest, shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries and outdoor spaces such as beer gardens will be able to reopen. But indoor hospitality and entertainment venues and the rest of the accommodation industry will not be able to open until at least May 17. 1617522263 Vaccination against Covid-19 will not be necessary for those participating in the trial events Professor Iain Buchan of the University of Liverpool said vaccination against Covid-19 will not be necessary for those participating in the trial events as part of the program to allow the safe return of mass gatherings and indoor events. Professor Buchan, who will help run the program in Liverpool, said he had not acknowledged the previous conversation with Professor Mills about vaccine passports. Vaccination will not be a criterion for admission to the events: it will just be a test for virus particles living in your nose, he told BBC Breakfast. He added that only those who gave their consent would participate in the trial. This is a research program based on good science and good ethical conduct is to seek consent, so consent is required to attend the event, he said. 1617520103 Still many open questions about the Govt Covid status certification system Professor Melinda Mills, director of the Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science at the University of Oxford, said there were still many open questions about the government’s planned Covid status certification program. She told BBC Breakfast: There are scientific questions, logistical questions – how will it work – with an app or a paper version? – and there are also real ethical questions: do I have to pay for the tests if I have not been vaccinated or if I have had this opportunity? So there are still a lot of open questions. The sociologist said the community may be concerned about the storage of private information under the system, while forgeries could become a problem if paper documents are used. Once you have a fake you will lose your legitimacy, so it will be really important to technically understand how it will work, Professor Mills said. The only way to build trust in these systems is transparency. 1617519070 France enters third national lockout amid outbreak of ICUs France has entered its third national lockdown as it battles an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Schools and non-essential stores will be closed for four weeks and a curfew will apply from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. In addition to the restrictions that went into effect on Saturday, starting Tuesday, people will need a valid reason to travel more than 10 km (six miles) from their homes. France recorded 46,677 new cases and 304 deaths on Friday. 1617518446 Australia enjoys Easter without new local coronavirus case Australians were celebrating Easter Sunday relatively indefinitely, with the country not reporting any new cases of locally acquired coronavirus. Queensland, the epicenter of a recent small community outbreak of COVID-19, has had only one infection in the past three days. The state has the strictest restrictions on public gatherings. Elsewhere, Australians have flocked to beaches, taking advantage of the warm weather in many parts of the country, or reuniting with families, in stark contrast to last year’s Easter, where a nationwide lockdown confined people at home. While many countries have imposed new lockdowns or cut services for the great Christian holiday trying to prevent the third wave of coronavirus from spreading further, churches in Australia were open and many attended services over the weekends. -end of four days. Christianity is the dominant religion in Australia, with 12 million people, and 86% of religious Australians, identifying themselves as Christians, according to the 2016 census. Australia has been one of the best performing countries in the world in fighting the pandemic, with instant locks, border closures and rapid follow-up limiting coronavirus infections to just over 29,300 infections, with 909 death from COVID-19. The country has had far less, however, with its vaccination campaign, missing a March target of around 3.3 million doses as states and the federal government bicker over blame. Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday the country was on track to give a first dose of the vaccine to all Australians who want it by October. As the supply has increased with the manufacture of sovereign vaccines, the deployment has also increased, he said. CSL Ltd. began production of 50 million doses of the Oxford University / AstraZeneca vaccine in Melbourne in March, most Australians are expected to receive this vaccine.

