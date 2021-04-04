Don’t be carefree, wear masks at all times: Imran Khan





The third wave of coronavirus is more dangerous than the first two waves and neglect can have disastrous repercussions, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Before responding to public appeals on Sunday, he urged the nation to be vigilant as the country battles the third wave of the deadly virus.

“God saved us from a very difficult time,” said the Prime Minister. “If the wave in Pakistan was the same as the wave in Brazil, the United States or Iran, we would not have survived.”

Like these countries, if Pakistan had had to impose longer lockdowns, the economy would have suffered greatly. “Nobody knows how long the third wave will last and it is important to be careful,” he said.

The prime minister said the easiest thing to do is wear a mask. “This is the easiest SOP to follow. Wherever you go, mosques, public transport, classrooms, wear a mask. “

The government is trying to save the poor segments by not imposing a foreclosure. “According to reports, in the past year more than 150 million people around the world have slipped below the poverty line,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that if the virus spreads, lockdowns will become imminent and this will affect the poor the most.

Education, inflation and corruption

Responding to questions from callers, the premier said the government would make huge changes to the Higher Education Commission, noting that the former commission chair had not been appointed by the PTI government.

We also need to think about what kind of higher education we have, he said. Buildings don’t just provide quality education; it also depends on the type of diplomas they issue to students.

Speaking of inflation, Prime Minister Khan said the prices of vegetables and other food items were on the rise because farmers were selling their produce at higher prices.

The middlemen are the ones who profit from it, he said, promising that the government will work on an agricultural policy that will be introduced next year.

The Prime Minister pointed out that for the first time, the government is taking action against accumulators. The FIA ​​ended its investigation for the first time by revealing how a few people stock up on basic food items so that their prices skyrocket and make a profit, he said.

Responding to a question on corruption, the Prime Minister said corruption was like cancer. Referring to a UN report, he said a total of $ 1 trillion was sent annually to developed countries by poor states due to corruption and money laundering.

He said the country is waging a war on corruption. Imran Khan cannot fight this war alone. We are all in there.

The Prime Minister said that the real figures in the PTI government were the people. Updating the Diamer-Bhasha dam, he said that a large dam is being built in Pakistan after 50 years. “I want to make sure that anyone displaced during the construction of the dam will be compensated.”

Construction and housing

For the first time, the government focused on the construction sector and gave entrepreneurs leverage and incentives. “Whether it’s Lahore, Peshawar or Islamabad, we make it easy for them,” he said.

The most important government project is the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. “Pakistan only has 0.02% investment in housing finance and mortgages,” he said. “This means the majority of people don’t own their homes.”

To this end, the government worked with the banks and launched the program on a large scale. “Our goal is to inspire people by giving them grants so that people can have their own homes.”

The Prime Minister said that out of the first 100,000 houses, the government was giving 300,000 rupees. “The banks are getting used to it because it is new,” Prime Minister Khan said, adding that he had met with the presidents of the banks himself to make the process easier for the public.

Crimes against children and women

The crimes reported against women and children today are far lower than what is shown in the media.

“Just as corruption cannot be eliminated by laws, neither can these crimes be eliminated by laws,” said the Prime Minister. “We must fight this threat collectively.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos