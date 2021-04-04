Matt Gaetz’s book praised Trump for ending ‘father of a family’ attitude in the White House





In a passage from his book that is now proving a little embarrassing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Hailed the end of the family man era when Donald Trump moved into the White House.

The Trump era made a great time to be a fun-loving politician, Gaetz said in Firebrand: Dispatches from the Revolutionary Frontlines MAGA, which was published last September. He also pointed to the potentially corrupting influence of DC distractions, which he says take two forms: sex and money. Get paid and fuck.

But the legislator did not apologize. He said he had an active social life and it was probably easier in Trump’s day.

We’ve had perfect family man presidents before, after all, and many of these men sold our country, even though their wives were happy all the time, Gaetz wrote. If the family life of politicians isn’t what voters really care about, that might be a good thing. I am a representative, not a monk.

Gaetz, a staunch supporter of Trump, is currently under investigation for alleged sex with a minor and possible sex trafficking. He denied all the charges. Trump has yet to speak to the allegations against Gaetz.

Meanwhile, 25 women have publicly raised sexual assault allegations against the former president, who was heard bragging about grabbing women’s genitals in a remodeled recording even before being elected. Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen also said then-candidate Trump arranged to pay pornstar Stormy Daniels silent money in 2016 to keep her silent about the matter. of their bond.

We now have a president who doesn’t care about Puritan majesty or moralistic smoothing, which is how Gaetz characterized Trump’s behavior in his book. He’s much more direct, if not visceral, open-minded and down-to-earth about his likes and dislikes, so overall it’s a good time to be a fun politician rather than a stick in the mud.

To protect himself from political fallout, however, Gaetz said he lives by certain dating rules. In Washington, protected sex means in part: no dating lobbyists, no meeting with your staff, and j should have added no dating reporter, but I didn’t. at first he wrote.

Still, he admitted that life on the Beltway can erode his morals.

You don’t drain the swamp, the swamp drains you, he said, adding: Of course, it’s even easier to get distracted if you’ve never been principled. The most empty of ships becomes the most corruptible of officials.

It’s hard to party like a rock star when you live on public pay, then others foot the bill at a hefty price, Gaetz wrote. It’s just your soul, even if no one really believes it because it can’t be monetized.

He added: Washington, unfortunately, can be a very sexy city. [Henry] Kissinger said power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

