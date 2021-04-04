Connect with us

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream: watch Super Lig online

This article provides information about the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Besiktasin in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

By Sam May

Published: April 4, 2021 5:40 a.m.

Last update: April 3, 2021 2:42 P.M.

Turkey Super Lig Live

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream: quick links

If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK online here is the live stream instruction.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.

Note: There are geographic restrictions on the individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.

In America and Canada you can watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live match details

Match: Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK

Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.

Competition: Turkey Super Lig

Date: April 4, 2021

Kick-off time: 5:00 p.m. UK time

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live: match preview

Kasimpasa will entertain Besiktas at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 15th in the league with 31 points, after playing 30 they won eight, drew seven and lost 15. Last time in the league they lost 2-1 away to Genclerbirligi.

Besiktas, led by Sergen Yalcin, leads the table with 64 points. Twenty-nine games, they won 20, drew four and lost five. In their last league game, they drew 1-1 at home against Fenerbahce, conceding 89 minutes of a draw.

The two last met in December 2020, with Besiktas winning 3-0 at home.

101 Great Goals Predicts: Kasimpasa 0 – Besiktas JK 2

How to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream in UK & Ireland

To watch a Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

Bet365 shows Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream, legally and straight to your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream is available everywhere to watch, in addition to Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US remote islands, US and Islands American virgins.

Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK on Bet365.

NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream in America & Canada

How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK in America or Canada?

The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream online via FuboTV.

Click here to join FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK.

No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.

The live stream of Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK is being shown on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live betting odds

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas odds: result, both teams to score, correct score and goal scorers

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK: Form and H2H

Form Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK

l

Genclerbirligi SK v Kasimpasa – 2: 1

re

Kasimpasa vs Konyaspor Club – 1: 1

re

Antalyaspor AS v Kasimpasa – 1: 1

l

Kasimpasa vs. Trabzonspor – 1: 2

l

Goztepe SK v Kasimpasa – 1: 0

Last match form, last 5 matches:

re

Besiktas JK v Fenerbahce – 1: 1

w

Besiktas JK v Istanbul Basaksehir FK – 3: 2

w

Istanbul Basaksehir FK v Besiktas JK – 2: 3

w

Besiktas JK v Gaziantep FK – 2: 1

w

Yeni Malatyaspor v Besiktas JK – 0: 1

Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa

March 20, 2021Super Lig 20/21Genclerbirligi SK2 – 1Kasimpasa
March 15, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa1 – 1Club Konyaspor
March 8, 2021Super Lig 20/21Antalyaspor AS1 – 1Kasimpasa
March 4, 2021Super Lig 20/21Kasimpasa1 – 2Trabzonspor
February 28, 2021Super Lig 20/21Goztepe SKtenKasimpasa

Last 5 matches for Besiktas JK

March 21, 2021Super Lig 20/21Besiktas JK1 – 1Fenerbahce
March 16, 2021Turkiye Kupasi 20/21Besiktas JK3 – 2Istanbul Basaksehir FK
March 12, 2021Super Lig 20/21Istanbul Basaksehir FK2-3Besiktas JK
March 6, 2021Super Lig 20/21Besiktas JK2 – 1Gaziantep FK
March 2, 2021Super Lig 20/21New Malatyaspor0 – 1Besiktas JK

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK Super Lig 20/21 form

KasimpasaBesiktas JK
30Matches played29
8Won matches20
290Goal attempts369
124Shoot to the net152
116Shots off goal147
150Corner kicks145
50%Medium ball possession58%
50Blocked shots70
67Data Cards59
441Free kicks443
42Off-side59
1Shots on the pole1
3Shots at the bar2
26Goals on foot50
6Goals per header13
33Goals scored63
47Goals conceded30

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK statistics for most recent head-to-head matches

KasimpasaBesiktas JK
24Matches24
11Home matches13
13Away matches11
37Total goals55
1.54Average goals scored2.29
5Victories15
15Losses5
4Draw4

Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Besiktas JK

December 4, 2020Super Lig 20/21Besiktas JK30Kasimpasa
July 9, 2020Super Lig 19/20Besiktas JK3 – 2Kasimpasa
December 8, 2019Super Lig 19/20Kasimpasa2-3Besiktas JK
May 24, 2019Super Lig 18/19Besiktas JK3 – 2Kasimpasa
22 december 2018Super Lig 18/19Kasimpasa4 – 1Besiktas JK

Turkey Super Lig table update

#TeamMPWreLFAreP
1Besiktas JK29204563303364
2Galatasaray SK30194761273461
3Fenerbahce30185754312359
4Trabzonspor3016773930955
5Alanyaspor30147948291949
6Gaziantep FK30121174434ten47
7Hatayspor29137948361246
8Fatih Karagumruk SK30128ten4638844
9Sivasspor2991373735240
tenGoztepe SK30ten9114341239
11Antalyaspor AS3081572936-739
12Club Konyaspor2999113535036
13Caykur Rizespor298ten113647-1134
14New Malatyaspor29711113741-432
15Kasimpasa3087153347-1431
16Kayserispor2987142238-1631
17Istanbul Basaksehir FK3079143248-1630
18MKE Ankaragucu2985163549-1429
19Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor3069152849-2127
20Genclerbirligi SK2976162651-2527
21Denizlispor2967162650-2425

Last updated: 1 min ago

Best Soccer Betting Tips & Free Betting Offers

Click here for more Premier League betting tips

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream faq

What time does the match start?

April 4, 2021, 5:00 p.m. UK time.

How can I stream the match live?

Watch on Bet365.

