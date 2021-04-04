Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream: watch Super Lig online

This article provides information about the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Besiktasin in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

By Sam May





Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream: quick links

If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK online here is the live stream instruction.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.

Note: There are geographic restrictions on the individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.

In America and Canada you can watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live match details

Match: Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK

Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.

Competition: Turkey Super Lig

Date: April 4, 2021

Kick-off time: 5:00 p.m. UK time

Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live: match preview

Kasimpasa will entertain Besiktas at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 15th in the league with 31 points, after playing 30 they won eight, drew seven and lost 15. Last time in the league they lost 2-1 away to Genclerbirligi.

Besiktas, led by Sergen Yalcin, leads the table with 64 points. Twenty-nine games, they won 20, drew four and lost five. In their last league game, they drew 1-1 at home against Fenerbahce, conceding 89 minutes of a draw.

The two last met in December 2020, with Besiktas winning 3-0 at home.

101 Great Goals Predicts: Kasimpasa 0 – Besiktas JK 2

How to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream in UK & Ireland

To watch a Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

Bet365 shows Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream, legally and straight to your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream is available everywhere to watch, in addition to Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US remote islands, US and Islands American virgins.

Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK on Bet365.

NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream in America & Canada

How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK in America or Canada?

The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream online via FuboTV.

Click here to join FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK.

No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.

The live stream of Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK is being shown on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live betting odds

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas odds: result, both teams to score, correct score and goal scorers

Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK: Form and H2H

Form Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK l Genclerbirligi SK v Kasimpasa – 2: 1 re Kasimpasa vs Konyaspor Club – 1: 1 re Antalyaspor AS v Kasimpasa – 1: 1 l Kasimpasa vs. Trabzonspor – 1: 2 l Goztepe SK v Kasimpasa – 1: 0 Last match form, last 5 matches: re Besiktas JK v Fenerbahce – 1: 1 w Besiktas JK v Istanbul Basaksehir FK – 3: 2 w Istanbul Basaksehir FK v Besiktas JK – 2: 3 w Besiktas JK v Gaziantep FK – 2: 1 w Yeni Malatyaspor v Besiktas JK – 0: 1 Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa March 20, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Genclerbirligi SK 2 – 1 Kasimpasa March 15, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 1 – 1 Club Konyaspor March 8, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Antalyaspor AS 1 – 1 Kasimpasa March 4, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Kasimpasa 1 – 2 Trabzonspor February 28, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Goztepe SK ten Kasimpasa Last 5 matches for Besiktas JK March 21, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Besiktas JK 1 – 1 Fenerbahce March 16, 2021 Turkiye Kupasi 20/21 Besiktas JK 3 – 2 Istanbul Basaksehir FK March 12, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Istanbul Basaksehir FK 2-3 Besiktas JK March 6, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 Besiktas JK 2 – 1 Gaziantep FK March 2, 2021 Super Lig 20/21 New Malatyaspor 0 – 1 Besiktas JK Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK Super Lig 20/21 form Kasimpasa Besiktas JK 30 Matches played 29 8 Won matches 20 290 Goal attempts 369 124 Shoot to the net 152 116 Shots off goal 147 150 Corner kicks 145 50% Medium ball possession 58% 50 Blocked shots 70 67 Data Cards 59 441 Free kicks 443 42 Off-side 59 1 Shots on the pole 1 3 Shots at the bar 2 26 Goals on foot 50 6 Goals per header 13 33 Goals scored 63 47 Goals conceded 30 Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK statistics for most recent head-to-head matches Kasimpasa Besiktas JK 24 Matches 24 11 Home matches 13 13 Away matches 11 37 Total goals 55 1.54 Average goals scored 2.29 5 Victories 15 15 Losses 5 4 Draw 4 Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Besiktas JK December 4, 2020 Super Lig 20/21 Besiktas JK 30 Kasimpasa July 9, 2020 Super Lig 19/20 Besiktas JK 3 – 2 Kasimpasa December 8, 2019 Super Lig 19/20 Kasimpasa 2-3 Besiktas JK May 24, 2019 Super Lig 18/19 Besiktas JK 3 – 2 Kasimpasa 22 december 2018 Super Lig 18/19 Kasimpasa 4 – 1 Besiktas JK

Turkey Super Lig table update

# Team MP W re L F A re P 1 Besiktas JK 29 20 4 5 63 30 33 64 2 Galatasaray SK 30 19 4 7 61 27 34 61 3 Fenerbahce 30 18 5 7 54 31 23 59 4 Trabzonspor 30 16 7 7 39 30 9 55 5 Alanyaspor 30 14 7 9 48 29 19 49 6 Gaziantep FK 30 12 11 7 44 34 ten 47 7 Hatayspor 29 13 7 9 48 36 12 46 8 Fatih Karagumruk SK 30 12 8 ten 46 38 8 44 9 Sivasspor 29 9 13 7 37 35 2 40 ten Goztepe SK 30 ten 9 11 43 41 2 39 11 Antalyaspor AS 30 8 15 7 29 36 -7 39 12 Club Konyaspor 29 9 9 11 35 35 0 36 13 Caykur Rizespor 29 8 ten 11 36 47 -11 34 14 New Malatyaspor 29 7 11 11 37 41 -4 32 15 Kasimpasa 30 8 7 15 33 47 -14 31 16 Kayserispor 29 8 7 14 22 38 -16 31 17 Istanbul Basaksehir FK 30 7 9 14 32 48 -16 30 18 MKE Ankaragucu 29 8 5 16 35 49 -14 29 19 Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor 30 6 9 15 28 49 -21 27 20 Genclerbirligi SK 29 7 6 16 26 51 -25 27 21 Denizlispor 29 6 7 16 26 50 -24 25

Last updated: 1 min ago

