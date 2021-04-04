Politics
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream: watch Super Lig online
This article provides information about the live stream of Kasimpasa vs Besiktasin in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, April 4, 2021.
At the moment there is no player information for this match. Please check back later.
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream: quick links
If you want to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK online here is the live stream instruction.
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream via Bet365 is available in UK and Ireland.
Note: There are geographic restrictions on the individual matches displayed on the Bet365 live streaming service. In addition, a funded account is required or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours to qualify.
In America and Canada you can watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK online through FuboTV. Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK is broadcast on BeIN Sports via FuboTV.
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live match details
Match: Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK
Live Streaming: UK & Ireland: Bet365. United States and Canada: FuboTV.
Competition: Turkey Super Lig
Date: April 4, 2021
Kick-off time: 5:00 p.m. UK time
Stadium: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live: match preview
Kasimpasa will entertain Besiktas at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.
Kasimpasa de Fuat Capa is 15th in the league with 31 points, after playing 30 they won eight, drew seven and lost 15. Last time in the league they lost 2-1 away to Genclerbirligi.
Besiktas, led by Sergen Yalcin, leads the table with 64 points. Twenty-nine games, they won 20, drew four and lost five. In their last league game, they drew 1-1 at home against Fenerbahce, conceding 89 minutes of a draw.
The two last met in December 2020, with Besiktas winning 3-0 at home.
101 Great Goals Predicts: Kasimpasa 0 – Besiktas JK 2
How to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream in UK & Ireland
To watch a Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream you must have a funded Bet365 account or have placed a bet within the last 24 hours.
Bet365 shows Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream, legally and straight to your computer or portable device, be it an iPhone, iPad or Android.
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream is available everywhere to watch, in addition to Austria, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, US remote islands, US and Islands American virgins.
Everywhere else in the world – including UK and Ireland – Good to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK on Bet365.
NOTE: Be aware that you will need an active Bet365 account to watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK.
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream in America & Canada
How can you live stream Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK in America or Canada?
The answer is simple and incredibly inexpensive! You can now watch Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream online via FuboTV.
Click here to join FuboTV to live stream Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK.
No additional cables or boxes are needed! In a special offer, FuboTV offers all new users a seven day free trial.
The live stream of Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK is being shown on Fubo TV, via BeIN Sports.
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live betting odds
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas odds: result, both teams to score, correct score and goal scorers
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK: Form and H2H
Form Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK
l
Genclerbirligi SK v Kasimpasa – 2: 1
re
Kasimpasa vs Konyaspor Club – 1: 1
re
Antalyaspor AS v Kasimpasa – 1: 1
l
Kasimpasa vs. Trabzonspor – 1: 2
l
Goztepe SK v Kasimpasa – 1: 0
|Last match form, last 5 matches:
re
Besiktas JK v Fenerbahce – 1: 1
w
Besiktas JK v Istanbul Basaksehir FK – 3: 2
w
Istanbul Basaksehir FK v Besiktas JK – 2: 3
w
Besiktas JK v Gaziantep FK – 2: 1
w
Yeni Malatyaspor v Besiktas JK – 0: 1
Last 5 matches for Kasimpasa
|March 20, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Genclerbirligi SK
|2 – 1
|Kasimpasa
|March 15, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Kasimpasa
|1 – 1
|Club Konyaspor
|March 8, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Antalyaspor AS
|1 – 1
|Kasimpasa
|March 4, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Kasimpasa
|1 – 2
|Trabzonspor
|February 28, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Goztepe SK
|ten
|Kasimpasa
Last 5 matches for Besiktas JK
|March 21, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Besiktas JK
|1 – 1
|Fenerbahce
|March 16, 2021
|Turkiye Kupasi 20/21
|Besiktas JK
|3 – 2
|Istanbul Basaksehir FK
|March 12, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Istanbul Basaksehir FK
|2-3
|Besiktas JK
|March 6, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|Besiktas JK
|2 – 1
|Gaziantep FK
|March 2, 2021
|Super Lig 20/21
|New Malatyaspor
|0 – 1
|Besiktas JK
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK Super Lig 20/21 form
|Kasimpasa
|Besiktas JK
|30
|Matches played
|29
|8
|Won matches
|20
|290
|Goal attempts
|369
|124
|Shoot to the net
|152
|116
|Shots off goal
|147
|150
|Corner kicks
|145
|50%
|Medium ball possession
|58%
|50
|Blocked shots
|70
|67
|Data Cards
|59
|441
|Free kicks
|443
|42
|Off-side
|59
|1
|Shots on the pole
|1
|3
|Shots at the bar
|2
|26
|Goals on foot
|50
|6
|Goals per header
|13
|33
|Goals scored
|63
|47
|Goals conceded
|30
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK statistics for most recent head-to-head matches
|Kasimpasa
|Besiktas JK
|24
|Matches
|24
|11
|Home matches
|13
|13
|Away matches
|11
|37
|Total goals
|55
|1.54
|Average goals scored
|2.29
|5
|Victories
|15
|15
|Losses
|5
|4
|Draw
|4
Last 5 matches and match results between Kasimpasa and Besiktas JK
|December 4, 2020
|Super Lig 20/21
|Besiktas JK
|30
|Kasimpasa
|July 9, 2020
|Super Lig 19/20
|Besiktas JK
|3 – 2
|Kasimpasa
|December 8, 2019
|Super Lig 19/20
|Kasimpasa
|2-3
|Besiktas JK
|May 24, 2019
|Super Lig 18/19
|Besiktas JK
|3 – 2
|Kasimpasa
|22 december 2018
|Super Lig 18/19
|Kasimpasa
|4 – 1
|Besiktas JK
Turkey Super Lig table update
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|re
|L
|F
|A
|re
|P
|1
|Besiktas JK
|29
|20
|4
|5
|63
|30
|33
|64
|2
|Galatasaray SK
|30
|19
|4
|7
|61
|27
|34
|61
|3
|Fenerbahce
|30
|18
|5
|7
|54
|31
|23
|59
|4
|Trabzonspor
|30
|16
|7
|7
|39
|30
|9
|55
|5
|Alanyaspor
|30
|14
|7
|9
|48
|29
|19
|49
|6
|Gaziantep FK
|30
|12
|11
|7
|44
|34
|ten
|47
|7
|Hatayspor
|29
|13
|7
|9
|48
|36
|12
|46
|8
|Fatih Karagumruk SK
|30
|12
|8
|ten
|46
|38
|8
|44
|9
|Sivasspor
|29
|9
|13
|7
|37
|35
|2
|40
|ten
|Goztepe SK
|30
|ten
|9
|11
|43
|41
|2
|39
|11
|Antalyaspor AS
|30
|8
|15
|7
|29
|36
|-7
|39
|12
|Club Konyaspor
|29
|9
|9
|11
|35
|35
|0
|36
|13
|Caykur Rizespor
|29
|8
|ten
|11
|36
|47
|-11
|34
|14
|New Malatyaspor
|29
|7
|11
|11
|37
|41
|-4
|32
|15
|Kasimpasa
|30
|8
|7
|15
|33
|47
|-14
|31
|16
|Kayserispor
|29
|8
|7
|14
|22
|38
|-16
|31
|17
|Istanbul Basaksehir FK
|30
|7
|9
|14
|32
|48
|-16
|30
|18
|MKE Ankaragucu
|29
|8
|5
|16
|35
|49
|-14
|29
|19
|Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor
|30
|6
|9
|15
|28
|49
|-21
|27
|20
|Genclerbirligi SK
|29
|7
|6
|16
|26
|51
|-25
|27
|21
|Denizlispor
|29
|6
|7
|16
|26
|50
|-24
|25
Last updated: 1 min ago
101 Great Goals can earn a commission from the links on this page.
Best Soccer Betting Tips & Free Betting Offers
Click here for more Premier League betting tips
Kasimpasa vs Besiktas JK live stream faq
April 4, 2021, 5:00 p.m. UK time.
Watch on Bet365.
