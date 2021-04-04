Prime Minister Imran urges people to follow SoPs to help the nation, yourselves – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again urged the nation to strictly observe standard operating procedures in tackling the third wave of the Corona pandemic, which is more dangerous than the previous two waves.

I urge you all to wear a mask, and I invite you to follow all the SoPs for yourself and for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said when interacting with people by phone and was broadcast live.

It was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first public interaction since he had Covid19 and worked from his home office.

Khan said it was the blessings of Almighty Allah that He protected us from the first two waves of the deadly wave of Coronavirus. He said that despite the vaccination of their population, countries in Europe were shutting down. He spoke of the impact of the third wave on neighboring countries India and Bangladesh, and said wearing a mask is the most important thing to protect yourself.

Put it on whenever you’re in a closed room with people, on buses, everywhere, and say the world today recognizes it as an important protective measure.

The prime minister said that Allah had shown mercy to the Pakistani people in the first two waves and Pakistan escaped serious negative consequences, but now the people have become complacent and no one has cared. .

People roam without any fear. If this spreads further, it would put pressure on our hospital systems.

We’re not going for a lockdown, [but] only implement restrictions, [but if the situation worsens] otherwise, we will be forced to take the next step, warned the Prime Minister.

He said that according to the data, the poor were the most affected people around the world and that around 150 million people were below the poverty line across the world. The prime minister said he wanted to protect poor segments of society at all costs and said he wanted them to take safeguards.

No one can predict how long this third wave will last, he said, adding that it was therefore vital that people strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SoP).

Responding to a caller’s question about inflation, the prime minister said the government has made controlling inflation its top priority and several administrative steps have been taken to tackle the high cost of the country.

He said the government was importing gas at lower tariffs under new contracts and also giving subsidies to people.

He said that the rupee is getting stronger, this will also help to control the rising prices in the country.

The prime minister said that 70% of electricity is produced from imported fuel, which is another reason for the rise in prices.

He said that the middle man is also a dear cause, the government is trying to tackle all the causes of inflation through administrative and other measures.

