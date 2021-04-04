Not only Atta-Aurel, President Jokowi is also a witness to Princess Idris Laena’s wedding





President Joko Widodo attended the wedding of the daughter of faction chairman Golkar to MPR RI, Idris Laena. (Ist).

telusur.co.id – The Indonesian universe was served with the spectacular wedding of the couple Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah, with the wedding witness of the Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. It turns out that there are also views that are no less interesting, before Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah’s wedding was held, Joko Widodo also attended the wedding of Riau Idris’ politician’s son. Laena. The ceremony took place on Saturday (3/4/21) at the Mulia Senayan Jakarta hotel. President Joko Widodo and Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto took the time to attend and attend the wedding of the daughter of the president of the Golkar party faction of the MPR RI Idris Laena, namely Tania Laena Putri BSc, MBA with Mohamad Yusuf Wuisan, SH. “Alhamdulillah, Chairman of Pak and Pak Airlangga are ready to attend and witness our daughter’s wedding,” Idris Laena said in Jakarta on Sunday (04/04/21). According to Idris Laena, the event, which took place under the very strict Covid-19 (pranks) health protocol, took place and was attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali. “Besides Pak Jokowi and Pak Airlangga, Alhamdulillah, Menpora and Governor of Riau, Syamsuar is also happy to attend,” he said. On this occasion, the governor of Riau Syamsuar delivered a speech on behalf of each family. “Alhamdulillah, Pak Jokowi and Pak Airlangga Hartarto took the time to attend our child’s wedding,” Idris Laena told reporters. Idris Laena is a member of the DPR RI two constituencies of Riau and is a resident of Kijang Island, Indragiri Hilir Regency (Inhil). However, this time this Bugis blood man opened a business in Jakarta. There is something unique, about the ceremony, the bride and groom and their family wore traditional Chinese clothing and then continued with a reception with Malay customs. As a form of nationalism, considering the two wives from different tribes, namely Tania Laena Putri, from a father of Bugis origin and a mother from the Malay tribe. Meanwhile, Mohamad Yusuf Wuisan, his mother was from Solo and his father from Chinese Manado, in North Sulawesi. In the Kabul Consent procession, a tausiyah was also pronounced by Imam Besae of the Istiqlal Mosque, Professor Nazarudin Umar. Nazarudin Umar stressed the importance of mutual respect between the two partners, so that one day the two households can be harmonious. [Tp]

