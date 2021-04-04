BPJS Watch recommends that the government also contribute to the cost of tissue transplants





DRAWING. BPJS Kesehatan officers serve the public at the BPJS Kesehatan office in Jakarta,

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Government Regulation (PP) No. 53 of 2021 regarding organ and body tissue transplantation on March 4, 2021. The presence of PP. 53 is an implementation of the mandate of article 65 paragraph (3) of law no. 36 of 2009 concerning health. BPJS Watch’s advocacy coordinator Timboel Siregar said Article 65 (3) follows the mandate of Article 64, which states that healing from illness and restoring health can be carried out, in particular by the transplantation of organs and body tissues. “Of course, the presence of PP n ° 53/2021, which has been awaited for 12 years by the Indonesian people, we must appreciate together,” he explained in a statement received by Kontan.co.id on Sunday (4 / 4). Read also: Here’s What Analysts Suggest Regarding BPJS Ketenagakerjaan That Will Cut Equity Investments Timboel added, organ transplants are identified as expensive. The set of organ transplant costs includes the costs of examining eligibility and compatibility between recipients and donors, organ transplant costs for donors and recipients, costs of transplantation of postoperative organs for donors and recipients, and health and death insurance costs for donors. “Good news for the poor, Article 15, paragraph (3) of PP No. 53, states that beneficiaries who cannot afford the cost of organ transplantation will receive assistance in accordance with the mechanism of ‘National Health Insurance (JKN) for Contribution Assistance Recipients (PBI). , “he explained. In addition, the central government or local government (Pemda) also helps poor beneficiaries to pay rewards to donors who cannot carry out activities or perform optimally during the transplant process and recover their health. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used in store. HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Ratih Waseso

Editor: Yudho Winarto

